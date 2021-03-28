Commercial Mortgages: Everything relating to housing continues to be red hot

Simon & Garfunkel sang about it in the 1960s; Crosby, Stills and Nash made a very, very fine song about it in the ’70s; the Talking Heads tried to burn it down in the ’80s; and Flo Rida welcomed everyone into his just a few years ago.

Of course, each singer was talking about a house or home — something that is getting more and more difficult for people to buy these days, which could explain the phenomenal surge in multifamily demand, particularly in the Richmond area.

The number of new apartment units in the area last year tripled the region’s long-term annual historical average, according to data from commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group. More than 3,000 multifamily units came on board by the end of last year, the data shows.

Recent statistics on median single-family home price increases, decreasing days on the market and lack of inventory in the Richmond area show that household formations are on the rise. The lack of places to form them could be a reason why the Richmond apartment market continues to surge.

A recent analysis of data available on Realtor.com indicated that the median increase in listing price in February compared with the same month a year ago showed Richmond ranked No. 21 of the top 100 markets with an 18.78% year-over-year increase.