Commercial Mortgages: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to require higher percentage of loan volume classified as affordable housing

Importantly, with the increase in mission-driven goals, the agency also changed the definition of what constitutes mission-driven. Now, FHFA will count as mission-driven the pro rata portion of the loan amount based on the percentage of units in a complex that are affordable at 80% of the area’s median household income or below.

That is likely to put cities like Richmond and Norfolk in the target zone for Fannie and Freddie lending even more so than they are today.

The reason is that the area median income in the Richmond and Norfolk areas is relatively high in relation to average rents. That means that the overall income averages for residents in an apartment complex can’t be more than 80% of the median salary in the area, or no more than 80% of roughly $89,400 in the Richmond region and $82,500 in the Norfolk area.

For the sake of comparison, area median income in Los Angeles County is $77,300 and is $103,000 in Orange County. Both areas, however, have much higher average rents than Richmond or Norfolk.

The bottom line is that multifamily is still the hottest property type for most lenders and any void created by these changes to Fannie and Freddie is likely to be filled quickly by other lending sources. Currently, 10-year multifamily loans price anywhere from 2.75% to 3.25%, depending on leverage.

Capital for both multifamily loans and other property types is still readily available and cheap. The 10-year mortgages for commercial property backed loans price anywhere from 3% to 3.75%, depending on quality and leverage.