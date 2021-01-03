Commercial Mortgages: Hotel owners and retail landlords got hit hard in 2020, but apartment and warehouse owners had a banner year

Pictures of 2020 are still flowing through our minds like a stream of consciousness rant from rock band REM’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It” music video from 1987.
So many events took place over the last year that it is hard to keep them all straight, but here is a brief recap.
As in the larger economy, commercial real estate was the story of the haves and the have-nots. Hotel owners and retail landlords got hit hard, but apartment and warehouse owners had a banner year.
Chances are that if you owned a storefront building with a long-established restaurant as your prime tenant, 2020 was a bad year. More than 50 restaurants in the Richmond area closed in 2020. The pandemic brought an end to both proven and start-up eateries with a stunning ambivalence.
Retailers were hit hard nationally. Seismic shifts in consumer habits from in-store to online buying accelerated tremendously during the pandemic and caught many big-name retailers and their landlords in the crosshairs.
Neiman-Marcus, Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, J Crew, Madewell, Lucky Brand, Sur La Table, Ann Taylor, California Pizza Kitchen, Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Stein Mart, Ruby Tuesday, Tuesday Morning and Pier 1 Imports all suffered through bankruptcy in 2020. Some survived; others did not. Saxon Shoes, a mainstay in the Richmond area since the 1950s, also entered bankruptcy protection.
Probably the biggest change to the retail landscape in the Richmond area was the closure of Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center. While Nordstrom did not enter bankruptcy protection, the chain closed stores across the country to adapt to the rapidly changing environment.
Short Pump Town Center and Stony Point Fashion Park both opened in September 2003. At the time, it seemed preposterous that two big malls would open in the same month — let alone the same year. But 2020 made clear that there really wasn’t room for both. The loan secured by Stony Point Fashion Park is in default and was transferred to the special servicer in March.
Speaking of defaults, hotel loans that originated by conduits and sold as commercial mortgage-backed securities took a huge hit in 2020 as travel for business and leisure came to a screeching halt. Huge named hotels like the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago and the Marriott Crystal Gateway in Northern Virginia went into default, and their owners are struggling to maintain control of the assets.
In the Richmond area, about $333 million in hotel loans have been securitized as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Of those, six properties representing 22.38% of the loan balance are delinquent, according to data from Trepp LLC, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry.
In that group of six properties, the largest delinquent loan is on the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump in Henrico County. The noteholders of a $46.84 million loan on the hotel have asked that a special receiver be appointed to oversee operations as it prepares to sell the property at a foreclosure auction, according to court documents filed in early December.
Revenue is down $10 million from April until now compared with the same period a year ago.
The real hit to the bottom line comes from loss of food and beverage revenue. Large conference hotels rely heavily on revenue from banquets and events, but the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump hasn’t been able to do much of that this year because of pandemic-related restrictions on the number of people who can attend events.
Last year was a big year for economic development authorities across the region to both attract and lose major opportunities.
The Richmond rejected the billion-dollar Navy Hill redevelopment in February, but Henrico picked up the pieces, announcing in December the same developer’s plans for GreenCity, a project with an arena on the site of the former corporate headquarters of catalog showroom retailer Best Products, off East Parham Road and Interstate 95.
The plan includes asking the county to establish a community development authority, which would issue $245 million in tax-free bonds to pay for a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena. The GreenCity project also calls for 2,400 residential units including apartments, town homes and villas, and more than 2 million square feet of commercial space.
Henrico’s supervisors are expected to take a formal vote in January to transfer the Best Products site that the county owns to the developers. In early 2021, the developers expect to formally submit plans and an application to rezone the property to an urban mixed-use designation.
Chesterfield County also was busy. The county announced in June the purchase of 353 acres of land to continue expansion at the Meadowville Technology Park, and it bought 2,000 acres in Moseley in December.
Chesterfield also benefited in 2020 from two of the region’s largest newly built warehouses: a 405,000-square-foot distribution center in the Willis Commerce Center and a 133,000-square-foot warehouse at the James River Logistics Center.
The haves in commercial real estate were not only warehouse owners, but also apartment developers. The net apartment absorption in the region through November was about 3,470 units, according to data from CoStar Group, a real estate research firm. That is almost twice the average annual absorption over the past five years, which amounted to about 1,790 units.
The increase in demand was met by an enormous amount of new supply of apartments, which will continue into 2021. But perhaps the most amazing statistic was that despite surging supply, rental growth in Richmond during the pandemic ranked it among the fastest growth markets in the country, according to several studies. While many in the economy and the commercial real estate world suffered through one of the most bizarre years in generations, others, like the rest of REM’s song about the end of the world, felt fine.
