Commercial Mortgages: Hotel owners and retail landlords got hit hard in 2020, but apartment and warehouse owners had a banner year

Probably the biggest change to the retail landscape in the Richmond area was the closure of Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center. While Nordstrom did not enter bankruptcy protection, the chain closed stores across the country to adapt to the rapidly changing environment.

Short Pump Town Center and Stony Point Fashion Park both opened in September 2003. At the time, it seemed preposterous that two big malls would open in the same month — let alone the same year. But 2020 made clear that there really wasn’t room for both. The loan secured by Stony Point Fashion Park is in default and was transferred to the special servicer in March.

Speaking of defaults, hotel loans that originated by conduits and sold as commercial mortgage-backed securities took a huge hit in 2020 as travel for business and leisure came to a screeching halt. Huge named hotels like the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago and the Marriott Crystal Gateway in Northern Virginia went into default, and their owners are struggling to maintain control of the assets.

In the Richmond area, about $333 million in hotel loans have been securitized as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Of those, six properties representing 22.38% of the loan balance are delinquent, according to data from Trepp LLC, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry.