Commercial Mortgages: Lenders of some commercial real estate loans look for better times in 2021

Like Led Zeppelin’s classic hit “Good Times Bad Times,” lenders and real estate owners experienced the ups and downs of 2020 in a variety of ways.
Along with owners of hotels and mall owners, conduit lenders were clearly on the bad times side of that riff.
Conduits make a business of originating loans, packaging them together and selling them as commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Like many industries, that business came to a screeching halt in March, but, unlike other real estate lenders, conduits never really rebounded for much of the year. In fact, volume for commercial mortgage-backed securities in 2020 was down some 43% from 2019.
The primary reason is commercial real estate didn’t change hands as rapidly in 2020 as in 2019. Investment sales of commercial real estate in the U.S. dropped 32% when compared to 2019, according to Real Capital Analytics, a New York-based commercial real estate data firm.
The other reason is hotel and retail properties are a tough sell for any lender. Loans backed by hotels make up 10.24% of all CMBS loans outstanding, while retail properties currently make up 14.46%, according to analytics firm Trepp LLC.
Even though 2020 was a bad year for loan volume in the conduit world, 2021 has many in the industry looking toward good times. A recent survey by Commercial Mortgage Alert shows 26 active conduit lenders collectively plan to put out almost twice the volume they did in 2020.
The reason is bond pricing for all asset classes is extremely low and making new loan pricing very attractive.
New 10-year loans are pricing in the 3.25% to 3.50% for full leverage loans. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can compete on pricing and proceeds for apartment loans with pricing in the 3% to 3.25% range for full leverage loans. Insurance companies are even more aggressive on pricing, but only for lower leverage loans.
The expectation for 2021 in the conduit world is that a large number of loans will be backed by office properties, which have avoided pandemic-related issues so far, but are being closely monitored as working from home becomes more accepted by many companies.
A recent survey by commercial real estate brokerage CBRE showed that 67% of employees favor either working fully at home or working from home at least two or three days a week. Only 16% of employees would like to work three or more days a week at the office, according to the survey.
To attract employees, companies will have to adapt, but it is still unclear how that will impact office space going forward.
While demand for apartment loans continues to soar, astounding rental rate drops are taking place in New York and San Francisco that are sure to scare any lender. Rents dropped 21% in the Big Apple and fell 27% in San Francisco last month when compared to a year ago in January, according to a recent Apartment List report.
The Richmond area continues to outperform national rental growth averages. The same report shows year-over-year rents in the Richmond region grew 4% in January when compared to the same month a year ago.
Nationally, the report indicated that apartment rental growth on average is down 1.2% over the same time frame.
