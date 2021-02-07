Commercial Mortgages: Lenders of some commercial real estate loans look for better times in 2021

The reason is bond pricing for all asset classes is extremely low and making new loan pricing very attractive.

New 10-year loans are pricing in the 3.25% to 3.50% for full leverage loans. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can compete on pricing and proceeds for apartment loans with pricing in the 3% to 3.25% range for full leverage loans. Insurance companies are even more aggressive on pricing, but only for lower leverage loans.

The expectation for 2021 in the conduit world is that a large number of loans will be backed by office properties, which have avoided pandemic-related issues so far, but are being closely monitored as working from home becomes more accepted by many companies.

A recent survey by commercial real estate brokerage CBRE showed that 67% of employees favor either working fully at home or working from home at least two or three days a week. Only 16% of employees would like to work three or more days a week at the office, according to the survey.

To attract employees, companies will have to adapt, but it is still unclear how that will impact office space going forward.