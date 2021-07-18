Commercial Mortgages: Low interest rates mean prices are getting bid up for investors

Ringo Starr probably wasn’t thinking about efforts to find good commercial real estate transactions in his 1971 hit “It Don’t Come Easy,” but despite historically low interest rates, good real estate deals are hard to find.

Treasury yields are the lowest they have been in four months and risk premiums continue to tighten.

That means commercial mortgage rates are low. Rates are in the 2.75% to 3% range for five- and 10-year loans backed by conservatively leveraged properties, according to the John B. Levy & Co. Inc. national mortgage survey.

Bank loan pricing varies depending on the credit of the borrower but is in the same range for those borrowers with good balance sheets financing a good property.

Not to be outdone, lenders of commercial mortgage-backed securities are pricing new deals aggressively and originating loans at a blistering pace.

According to Commercial Mortgage Alert, CMBS volume in the first half of 2021 amounted to $45.7 billion in the U.S.; by comparison, only one first-half of the year in the past 10 years was stronger, and that was 2015.