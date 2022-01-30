Commercial Mortgages: More uncertainty looming this year in the real estate market after a record breaking 2021

Like Ron Burgundy said after the fight scene in the movie “Anchorman,” many in commercial real estate are saying “that escalated quickly.”
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which closed above 1.70% for seven days in all of 2021, has only closed two days below 1.70% in 2022.
While the impact on commercial real estate is still uncertain, it is clear a new paradigm is taking place going into 2022 compared to 2021.
Almost every report related to the performance of real estate in 2021 was glowing.
Real Capital Analytics, which tracks the volume and price of commercial real estate sales in the U.S., indicated that 2021 was already a record setting year going into December, and another $160 billion of sales occurred in December alone.
In addition to record sales volume, the data indicated that price increases also set a record with the composite up 22.9%. Industrial property prices led the charge, jumping 29.2% year-over-year.
The commercial loan obligation market for commercial real estate in 2021 also was on fire with issuance of $45.4 billion, nearly five times as much as was issued in 2020 and more than twice the next closest year. Lenders of commercial loan obligations compete directly with bank lenders for deals and they made their presence felt in 2021.
The local market was not left out of the action.
Sales volume in the Richmond region for retail and office properties in 2021 were at all-time highs, according to data from commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. Retail property sales accounted for about $594 million, while sales of office properties hit a whopping $853 million
Other high-water marks were established in the market. Multifamily rental growth hit an all-time high of 14.7%, according to Apartment List (the Thalhimer report showed rental growth of 11.3%), and also indicated rents have grown 18.9% since the pandemic began.
Not to be outdone, the industrial market had a record year of leasing with about 10 million square feet leased during the year — more than double the historical averages.
At the end of December 2021, 9.9 million square feet of industrial space was underway, according to brokerage Porter Realty Co. Inc. The previous high under construction was 3.5 million square feet.
Interestingly, the report indicated 60% of the building space under construction is preleased.
All the 2021 activity is good news for commercial real estate participants as well as the Richmond metro area, but is it sustainable with higher rates expected in 2022?
According to the John B. Levy & Co. National Mortgage Survey, 5- and 10-year interest rates are up from last month and now are in the 3.25% to 3.50% for lower leverage deals.
Banks are actively trying to grow their portfolios and will compete heavily for good credits and good real estate.
However, short term rates are expected to rise in the near term so it isn’t likely to lock in low, long-term rates as last year.
