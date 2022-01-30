Commercial Mortgages: More uncertainty looming this year in the real estate market after a record breaking 2021

Like Ron Burgundy said after the fight scene in the movie “Anchorman,” many in commercial real estate are saying “that escalated quickly.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which closed above 1.70% for seven days in all of 2021, has only closed two days below 1.70% in 2022.

While the impact on commercial real estate is still uncertain, it is clear a new paradigm is taking place going into 2022 compared to 2021.

Almost every report related to the performance of real estate in 2021 was glowing.

Real Capital Analytics, which tracks the volume and price of commercial real estate sales in the U.S., indicated that 2021 was already a record setting year going into December, and another $160 billion of sales occurred in December alone.

In addition to record sales volume, the data indicated that price increases also set a record with the composite up 22.9%. Industrial property prices led the charge, jumping 29.2% year-over-year.