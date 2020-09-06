Commercial Mortgages: Pandemic may be causing some bargain buying of retail and hotel properties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Musicians Macklemore and Ryan Lewis probably weren’t referring to distressed buyers of commercial real estate in their 2012 hit song “Thrift Shop,” but the pandemic-stressed real estate market has multiple players lining up trying to find bargain basement acquisition and loan opportunities.

So far, thrifty buyers are somewhat frustrated because the U.S. government propped up both business and residential tenants alike during the first four to five months of the pandemic. That support has largely run its course and now there is an expectation that more opportunities will arise.

About 9.02% of commercial mortgage-backed loans were delinquent at the end of August., which is down about 0.58% from July, according to data from Trepp LLC, a provider of data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry.

The reduction can be viewed multiple ways, but there is a sense that the first wave of shutdowns created delinquencies which have now peaked and, while there is a possibility of more delinquencies as government support ceases or more shutdowns occur, it seems that the worst has passed.

Trepp tracks close to $900 billion in loans which means that there are over $8 billion of loans that are now delinquent across the country.