Commercial Mortgages: Real estate developers have plenty to worry about with the current economy

Ray LaMontagne most likely wasn’t referring to real estate in his song titled “Trouble” featured in an iconic Travelers Insurance commercial where a dog frets about a good place to hide his bone with the lyrics “worry just won’t leave my mind alone.”
But just like that dog worried about his bone, investors today have plenty to keep them awake, particularly developers of real estate.
Inflation fears layered with the Federal Reserve plans to pull back their support from the bond market point toward higher interest rates down the road. The Federal Reserve currently purchases over $120 billion of treasury and mortgage-backed securities on a monthly basis. In late August, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that support is likely going to be tapered back starting as early as November of this year. The market is starting to get a little worried which has pushed rates up some .25%.
The last time the Fed hinted at backing off their securities purchases was in 2013, and it created a “taper tantrum” with interest rates steadily marching upward by over 1% within seven months. By the time the Fed had formally completed their taper, meaning stopped buying any bonds to support the market, interest rates had settled and were only about .20% higher than where they began. It was just the worrying that held rates higher for the 17 months between hinting and implementation.
This time around, the market seems ready to absorb the tapering, but inflation fears are growing due to surging oil prices and ongoing supply chain issues. Other inflationary concerns circle around increasing wages, spiking commodity prices and unprecedented government infrastructure money flowing into the system at some point.
Locking in costs on new development projects is all but impossible. For apartment and industrial property developers, a major consolation is that rental growth should continue to outpace inflation costs as demand continues to outpace supply.
For owners of other types of real estate, the concerns are different. For office owners, the question is does remote work cause space occupying demand to fall off? This concern was given more life when the COVID-19 delta variant made several large users change their posture and extend remote work indefinitely.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which is a large user of office space and advises other large users of space, indicated just a few weeks ago that most of their staff can now live anywhere and work remotely on a permanent basis (which is different than indefinite).
In Richmond, several large employers have changed their policies recently. On Oct. 7, Capital One decided to move back their office reopening indefinitely. Genworth pushed back their reopening until at least January. Banks are struggling with their delta variant response. Wells Fargo and Truist changed their earlier plans and now will return to their offices in November.
Of course, other worries are out there. In addition to other COVID-19 variants, it is likely that tax laws will change dramatically and there is another debt ceiling debate coming. There are also several ginormous Chinese developers that are likely to implode.
At the moment, despite a bunch of troubles to worry about, interest rates are still quite low and investors remain extremely interested in buying real estate.
John B. Levy & Co. partner and investment banker Andrew Little can be reached at alittle@ jblevyco.com.