Commercial Mortgages: Richmond region's commercial real estate rebound ahead of larger markets

That means many lenders are still viewing the market through the lens of what they are experiencing. But what is true in New York isn’t necessarily true in Richmond.

To that point, a recent report from Apartment List showed that rental rates increased 8.4% between May 2020 and last month in the Richmond area. That compares to a year-over-year increase of 5.3% across all markets nationally and 2.3% in Virginia.

To punctuate that growth, it appears that Richmond’s 8.4% year-over-year growth is accelerating. In May, rents were up 2% from the previous month.

While apartment rents are rebounding in New York and San Francisco, rental growth is negative in both markets from the prepandemic compared to postpandemic. When comparing March 2020 to last month, New York rents are down 12% and San Francisco rents are down 17%, according to research from Apartment List.

In the office sector, things are a bit murkier, but like the apartment sector, larger markets are still feeling pandemic uncertainty.

A first quarter 2021 report from commercial real estate brokerage JLL related to office leasing in New York indicated quarterly leasing volume hit 25-year lows. Adding insult to injury, the space availability rate reached nearly 20%, including sublease space, which is a 25-year high.