Commercial Mortgages: The scorecard for delinquent loans during the pandemic is telling

Marvin Gaye probably wasn’t thinking about 2020 on any of the songs from his 1971 hit album “What’s Going On,” but this year’s events sure would be fertile ground for inspiration.

The past month has provided enough angst for most everyone, including commercial real estate lenders and investors.

One of the biggest discussion points revolves around extending forbearance periods for borrowers who have experienced income loss during the pandemic.

When the pandemic was in its infancy, regulators all agreed that pandemic-related modifications by banks, credit unions and savings and loans would not have to be marked as troubled debt modifications for up to six months.

Similar flexibility was given to insurers so that they could help needy borrowers manage through.

No one knew how long this would last. Now that we have entered the eighth month of uncertainty, lenders and regulators alike are struggling with guidance on if or how to continue forbearance.