Commercial Mortgages: The tide continues to be high for apartments and industrial properties

American new wave band Blondie’s “The Tide is High” song reached No. 1 on the UK top 40 charts in November 1980, taking another couple of months to hit the top spot in the U.S.
Not unlike today, the Fed was grappling with inflation, which peaked at 13.5% that year.
While the band’s lead vocalist probably wasn’t singing about financial markets, rising liquidity has made the tide awfully high for almost every asset, including commercial real estate.
The first three quarters of commercial real estate trades in the U.S. for 2021 have set a new record with over $462 billion in investment sales completed, according to Real Capital Analytics, a New York-based real estate research company.
The report indicated that while pricing has trended higher over the past 5 years, pricing now, in 2021, is above trend.
The report also points out that sales of industrial and apartment projects were particularly strong and represented some 60% of the total volume in the third quarter.
Credit is readily available and cheap, which is creating a turbo charge behind many investments. The 5- and 10-year interest rates are in the 2.75% to 3.25% range for lower leverage deals with full term interest only periods available on many deals, according to the John B. Levy & Company National Mortgage Survey.
Extremely low-priced floating rate money for larger, low leverage transactions has enabled larger funds to purchase portfolios of industrial and multifamily properties at going in cap rates of 3% and still have positive leverage.
The volume of investment sales in the Richmond area has bucked the national trend somewhat, according to commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group.
Despite record breaking per-unit sale numbers, recent research indicated that the number of multifamily sales in the first three quarters of 2021 were much lower than any similar period since 2014. So far this year, only 30 transactions have closed.
This is not to say that the apartment market isn’t red hot.
Rents grew nationally at a double-digit annual pace in September for the second month in a row — up 13.6% compared with the same month a year ago, according to Realtor.com.
Rental growth in Richmond continues to be record-breaking strong with various research indicating year-over-year gains in October of over 13%. While this is close to the national average, what makes it almost unbelievable is the fact that rents grew in 2020 year-over-year by over 4%, where rents in many larger markets are just now getting back to pre-COVID levels
According to CoStar, the strongest gains have been in western Henrico County and Midlothian areas where year-over-year rents grew 14.9% and 14.7% in September, respectively. Developers have taken notice and the construction pipeline for apartments is higher than it has ever been with more than 5,000 units under construction.
Similarly, the industrial market has attracted a number of developers that like the low vacancy rates, high rental growth and strong absorption. This has spurred an enormous amount of speculative industrial development.
Eight buildings are under construction in the Richmond region with more than 2.6 million square feet available for lease, according to commercial real estate brokerage Porter Realty Co.
While the tide continues to be high for apartments and industrial properties, new supply in the Richmond market for both property types is likely to slow rental growth.
John B. Levy & Co. partner and investment banker Andrew Little can be reached at alittle@ jblevyco.com.