Commercial Mortgages: Turning point came in March when sales volume outpaced that of a year ago

Like a song by The Raconteurs: “Steady, As She Goes” the Federal Reserve continues to issue statements that they will not alter short term rates until at least 2023.

Nonetheless, nervous investors are uncertain about inflation and the impact of trillions of dollars running through an economy that is in lift-off mode.

Perhaps the greatest evidence of inflation is in assets, such as the stock market, homes and commercial real estate.

Despite a significant drop in investment sales in the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the first quarter of 2020, pricing for certain commercial properties continue to set records.

The volume of commercial real estate sales was down 28% in the first three months of 2021 when compared to the same period a year ago, according to a recent release from Real Capital Analytics, a New York-based real estate research firm.

This past March, however, was a turning point as sales volume outpaced that of March 2020 by 11%.

Prices for industrial properties climbed 9.1% year-over-year in March, the fastest gain among the property sectors, while apartment prices rose 7.1%, according to the data.