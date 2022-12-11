Commercial Mortgages: When will commercial mortgage rates get back to where they belong?

Commercial real estate investors are singing a Beatles tune lately as they want interest rates to “Get Back” to where they belong. Perversely, investors find themselves cheering for bad news to outweigh good news so the system can go ahead and get this recession over with. The reasons? A recession tends to push down the yield on treasuries as more investors move away from risk and into the safety of treasuries. That, in turn, reduces the benchmark on which most commercial real estate mortgages are based.

The second reason is that it would make the Federal Reserve less likely to continue pushing rates up and potentially reverse course. For now, the bond market believes exactly that scenario, there will be a quick and mild downturn. But the bond market has been wrong before.

Given the strength of the labor market and the level that inflation needs to come down from, it seem unlikely that the Federal Reserve is anywhere close to the end of their fight against inflation. The uncertainty surrounding all of these gyrations is likely to keep a lid on construction money as banks and other lenders are struggling with what their exit may look like once a new property is stabilized.

As proof that the bond market believes a recession is coming, the yield on the 10-year treasury has fallen close to .75% from the highs experienced in early November and that has enabled long-term commercial mortgage rates to remain in a range of 5.50% to 6.00% for 5- and 10-year mortgages.

Floating rate loans are currently priced higher than most fixed rate loans and this is likely to continue as long as the targeted Federal Funds Rate is higher than the yield on 5- and 10-year Treasuries.

While rates have taken a bit of a dip from last month, investment sales volume is still muted and isn’t expected to ramp up until more signs of stability emerge. As one lender described it “we’ve been living in a long extended party since 2008 where capital was plentiful courtesy of the Federal Reserve… we’re now nursing hangovers.”

While different market participants will feel the hangover worse than others, there is no doubt that once price stability comes back, it is likely that prices will be lower for many real estate projects. Many are pointing to 2023 as a time of readjusting to the new normal. In a sign of the times, two large non-traded REITs, one run by Starwood and called SREIT and the other run by Blackstone and called BREIT, have moved to stem the pace of monthly outflows by limiting the outflows to 2% of net asset value on a monthly basis.

According to BREIT’s third-quarter 2022 update to stockholders, they have moved their valuations downward by increasing the exit cap rates in their rental housing and industrial portfolio to 5.4% from 4.8% at the end of December, 2021. Including the decrease in valuation, the Class I share performance year to date has been 9% according to the report. Despite the strong performance, BREIT issued a statement that indicated there was some limitation on outflows because repurchase requests exceeded the maximum allowed under the share repurchase plan.

Here in Richmond, price adjustments are continuing but will be difficult to track without sales occurring. According to data from CoStar, and using multifamily sales as a proxy, while the year-to-date volume is very strong compared to last year, there have been only three sales so far this quarter. The fourth-quarter last year was a boon for multifamily sales with 18 sales amounting to over $900 million. While it is hard to call it a trend, it is likely that we will see fewer sales until the market settles into a new normal.