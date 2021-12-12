Commercial real estate highlights: 11-building office park in western Henrico sells for $87 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Marwaha Sarup Singh LLC purchased 38,000 square feet at 2500 and 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield from Sanadeema LLC for $2.4 million. Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
- RCS Properties purchased 42,213 square feet at 7545 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from MW05 Richmond VA LLC for $4 million. Ben Bruni and Carl Blackwell represented the purchaser.
- Virginia Electric and Power Co. purchased 11.8 acres at 212 Dry Bridge Road in Chesterfield from Watkins Land LLC for $530,000. Bill Barnett, Joe Buhrman and Chris Jenkins represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Virginia Wood Properties LLC purchased the 17,500-square-foot office/warehouse building at 3801 Hendricks Road in Chesterfield from Anchor’s Down Farm Inc. for $1,750,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- Virginia Commonwealth University purchased the 5.83-acre site at 1609 Sherwood Ave. in Richmond from Bourne Enterprises LC for $7.25 million. The site contains a 173,580-square-foot existing industrial facility, partially occupied by West End Printing, who will relocate to a facility in Henrico. The acquisition is the latest acquisition as part of the university’s planned athletic village. Bob Porter handled the sale negotiations on the seller’s behalf.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Grace Holdings LLC purchased the former King Pin Lanes, a 30,360-square-foot bowling alley at 200 N. Otterdale Road in the Sommerville Business Park in Chesterfield from King Pin Properties LLC for $2.6 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the seller.
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Dominion Realty Partners purchased 12.5 acres at 5000 Dominion Blvd. in Henrico from Dominion Energy for $13.5 million. Andrew Ferguson, Chris Wallace and Jason Hetherington represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Plum St Partners LLC purchased 3,264-square-foot duplex at 4 and 6 S. Plum St. in Richmond from ECK Enterprises LLC for $714,000. Ryan Rilee and Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
- Bloom Homes LLC purchased 4,775 square feet mixed use building at 1129 Hull St. in Richmond from 1129 Hull Street LLC for $890,000. Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- RCS Properties Series A5 purchased a 43,217-square-foot commercial building on 4.88 acres at 7545 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from NW05 Richmond VA LLC for $4 million. Austin Newman and Nathan Shor represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Document Access Systems renewed 1,577 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Commonwealth Christian Counseling renewed 443 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
- Partners Pharmacy of VA renewed 10,540 square feet at 1746-1748 E. Parham in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Dollar General renewed its lease of 8,200 square feet of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Henrico.
- Wash House leased 5,457 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Richmond.
- Transformations by Jill LLC renewed its lease of 2,650 square feet of office space at 10430 Dow Gil Road in Hanover.
- Oasis Salon Suites leased 2,560 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
- Feinstein 360 Orthodontics leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Hancock Village Shopping Center, 14628 Hancock Village Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Recreation Destination leased 1,997 square feet of retail space at Brandy Hill Plaza on Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- A&B Tobacco leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Walnut Hill, 2120 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Frame of Mind leased 1,250 square feet of industrial space at 2079-2099 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- CFA Training Center leased 1,050 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico.
- Luxury Furniture leased 19,398 square feet of industrial space at 501 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond.
- Petco renewed its lease of 17,000 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 W. Main St., in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Elite Athlete Development leased 8,400 square feet of warehouse space at 2240 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Train Like Pros LLC leased 8,400 square feet of warehouse space at 2240 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Sunshine Anderson leased 1,250 square feet at 1390 Broad St. in Goochland.
- Carpenter Co. leased 3,211 square feet at 5020 Monument Ave. in Henrico.
- Hanover Habitat for Humanity leased 13,032 square feet at 7193, 7199 and 7211 Stonewall Parkway in Hanover.
- Code 1 Training Soutions LLC leased 184 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Wells Fargo Advisors renewed 9,160 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Kanawha Capital Management renewed 4,989 square feet at 7201 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- The UPS Store has renewed its lease on 1,200 square feet of retail space in Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3420 Pump Road in Henrico.
- Waymakers Foundation has leased 4,200 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7106 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Massage Envy of Glen Allen has leased 3,000 square feet of retail space in Virginia Center Marketplace at 10114 Brook Road in Henrico.
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Ion Solar leased 2,800 square feet at 9562 Kings Charter Drive, Suite 100, in Hanover.
- The Empowerment Center LLC leased 1,106 square feet at 306 Turner Road, Suite P, Premier Office Park, in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Blanca Nora Santana-Castro leased 693 square feet at 100 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond.
- Dance RVA LLC leased 1,820 square feet at 6004-Suite A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Architectural Ceramics Inc. leased 2,240 square feet at 1726 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- We Help Our Adolescents leased 1,000 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 206, in Henrico.
- We Help Our Adolescents leased 3,433 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suites 103 and 205, in Henrico.