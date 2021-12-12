Commercial real estate highlights: 11-building office park in western Henrico sells for $87 million

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

A partnership between

Jack Sitt Realty from New York and

Gulf Islamic Investments from Dubai acquired 11 buildings in the Glen Forest Office Park, an 85-acre campus between Glenside Drive, Forest Avenue and Interstate 64, from an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for $87 million. Eric Robison, Bo McKown, Bill Collins and Eric Berkman represented the seller in the transaction.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash bought 1 acre of land at 9486 W. Broad St. in Henrico from 2M2U Development LLC for $1.5 million. Alex T. Wotring represented the purchaser.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales: