Commercial real estate highlights: $20 million manufacturing/logistics building planned in Chesterfield's Meadowville Technology Park

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Red Rock Developments bought 54 acres along the newly extended Digital Drive in the Meadowville Technology Park from the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority for $3.24 million to build a 353,044-square-foot manufacturing and logistics building. Mark Douglas and Graham Stoneburner will represent Red Rock in the speculative development and leasing.
- Lee Hall Plaza Inc. purchased the 3,256-square-foot building and 0.55 acres at 2305-2309 W. Broad St. in Richmond from J.W. Willis for $1.9 million as an investment. The property subsequently was leased to Starbucks Corp. Jeffrey A. Cooke and Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- B&H Holdings LLC bought 1.49 acres on Washington Highway in Hanover from James and Sherri Hughes for $225,000. Kevin Cox and Cliff Porter represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- 6223 Lakeside LLC purchased a 3,360-square-foot office building on 0.045-acre at 6223 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico for $378,600 from Sporich Properties LLC. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Tony Yaqoo purchased a 2,400-square-foot building at 4721 W. Broad St. in Richmond from J&H Realty Investment for $480,000. Donna Hobbs handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- 1303/1305 LLC purchased a 2,604-square-foot building at 3414 2nd Ave. in Richmond from Tonya Witherow for $225,000. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- NCS Pearson Inc. renewed 993 square feet at 7202 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Hallmark Rugs LLC leased 9,600 square feet at 8582-84 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Friedman Law Firm P.C. renewed its lease of 11,265 square feet of office space at Centre Court, 9401 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
- Bankers Life & Casualty Co. renewed its lease of 6,490 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Goradia Orthopaedics P.L.L.C. renewed its lease of 5,006 square feet of office space at West Shore I, 100 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Virginia Air Distributors Inc. subleased 4,736 square feet of self-storage space at 2250 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Cetera Financial Group Inc. renewed its lease of 3,491 square feet of office space at East Shore III, 140 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 3,256 square feet at 2305 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- First Student Inc. leased 4,500 square feet at 603 Marx St. in Richmond.
- At Home Care Staffing Inc. leased 1,145 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
- Edward J. Thomason D.D.S. PC leased 903 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
- Guidance Residential LLC leased 1,611 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Stearns Lending leased 1,435 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Herbert & Satterwhite P.C. leased 4,637 square feet at 7231 Forest Ave. in Richmond.
- American CMG Services Inc. leased 1,731 square feet at 2000 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 5,770 square feet at 20 S. Nansemond St. in Richmond.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Civil Surgeon LLC leased 836 square feet at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
******
One South Commercial reports the following lease:
- Jennifer Radakovic Design LLC leased 1,076 square feet of office space at The Nest at Scott’s Addition, 3107-A W. Marshall St., in Richmond.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Richmond Tattoo Club leased 1,400 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 1, in Richmond.
- Hospital to Home LLC leased 1,300 square feet at 11307 Polo Parkway, Suite E, in Chesterfield.
- KRS Holdings Inc., dba Great Richmond Rentals, leased 650 square feet at 418 N. 2nd St. in Richmond.