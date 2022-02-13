Commercial real estate highlights: 202,000-square-foot warehouse in Ashland completed for Home Depot and two other tenants

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Tops China renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14101-14257 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

Vander Motorwerks LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

Hays U.S. Corp. renewed its 1,485-square-foot lease at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.

***

CBRE reports the following lease:

Khaled Al-Manighei leased 2,127 square feet at 5760 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

Slay Studios leased 2,400 square feet at 10960 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

******

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

Crystal’s Fashion leased 10,009 square feet of retail space in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7156, 7154 and 7152 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

and Smitha Krishnappa leased 3,600 square feet of retail space in Oxbridge Square Shopping Center at 9945 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

Morgan Stanley Smith Varney Financing leased 22,773 square feet at 901-951 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

Jawad Inc., doing business as Luxury Furniture, renewed 4,400 square feet at 4320 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

Nicole’s Florist renewed its lease of 1,056 square feet at 1219 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:

Hyder Immigration Law leased 2,508 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.

***

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:

JJR Property Services LLC leased 1,951 square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite D, in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

Joe’s Kwik Marts LLC purchased the 950-square-foot retail building and fuel station at 3801 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover from Steiner Charles Trust & Steiner Dina Lee Trust for $675,000 for the continued operation of a fuel/convenience station. Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

NLT VA LLC purchased an 8,939-square-foot building on 3.75 acres at 12901 Briggs Road in Chesterfield from Beckwith LLC for $1.34 million. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

Hopewell LLC purchased 51,141 square feet in three flex/mini-storage buildings at 600-609 Elm Court in Hopewell from Harlan Enterprises LLC for $3.35 million. Robert Porter III and Cliff Porter represented the seller.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

Chad Kittelmann acquired a 2,400-square-foot building on 1.26 acres at 3484 Old Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Thomas B. Luck Jr., Michael Edward Luck and Harold Ray Newman for $165,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sales:

Salefish Real Estate LLC purchased a 1,624-square-foot building at 3035 Lower Hill Road in Powhatan from FK&N LLC for $475,000. Rebecca von Meister represented the buyer.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

207 West Franklin Property LLC purchased 7,275 square feet at 205 W. Franklin St. in Richmond from Mayo Carter House LLC for $1.237 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.

***

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:

Rebkee Partners Nine Mile LLC acquired a 1.8-acre property at 4806 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from The Patrick Group LC. for $1.25 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.

******

NAI Dominion reports the following sale: