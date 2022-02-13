Commercial real estate highlights: 202,000-square-foot warehouse in Ashland completed for Home Depot and two other tenants

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Tops China renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14101-14257 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Russell Parsons renewed its lease of 27,000 square feet of industrial space at 3904 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
- Bargain Furniture Outlet leased 8,278 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Henrico.
- Mattress Savvy leased 4,800 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Crossing, 12216 Chattanooga Place, in Chesterfield.
- IDN-Armstrong’s Inc. renewed its lease of 4,200 square feet of industrial space at Dabney Corporate Center, 2026 Dabney Road, in Henrico.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill leased 3,029 square feet of retail space at City View Marketplace, West Sixth and Hull streets, in Richmond.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Vander Motorwerks LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Action Auto Glass leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Hays U.S. Corp. renewed its 1,485-square-foot lease at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Pneuma Wellness leased 1,215 square feet at 8503 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- EVR Research leased 1,073 square feet at 411 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
- Healing Circle Counseling and Services LLC leased 2,681 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road, Suite 130, in Henrico.
- KC Transport Services LLC leased 1,194 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
CBRE reports the following lease:
- Khaled Al-Manighei leased 2,127 square feet at 5760 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Slay Studios leased 2,400 square feet at 10960 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Happy Smiles Dentistry leased 2,260 square feet at 11601 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Crystal’s Fashion leased 10,009 square feet of retail space in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7156, 7154 and 7152 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Central Virginia Constructors Inc. leased 7,100 square feet of retail space in Centralia Crossing Shopping Center at 9801-9898 Chester Road in Chesterfield.
- Uptown Cheapskate leased 5,000 square feet of retail space in Creighton Crossing Shopping Center on Brashier Boulevard in Hanover.
- Lucky Roots leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 4011 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Dr. Naveen Chennuypati, Dr. Krishna Gopisetty and
- Smitha Krishnappa leased 3,600 square feet of retail space in Oxbridge Square Shopping Center at 9945 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Tobacco & Vape leased 2,500 square feet of retail space in Virginia Center Marketplace at 10124 Brook Road in Henrico.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Morgan Stanley Smith Varney Financing leased 22,773 square feet at 901-951 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
- LeGault Homes LLC leased 5,535 square feet at 11520 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Jawad Inc., doing business as Luxury Furniture, renewed 4,400 square feet at 4320 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- SDC Enterprises LLC renewed 5,127 square feet at 6019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Nicole’s Florist renewed its lease of 1,056 square feet at 1219 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Donna Lee’s Creole Kitchen LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 1825 W. Main St., Unit A, in Richmond.
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Hyder Immigration Law leased 2,508 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- Pouncey Tract Collision Center leased 3,494 square feet of space at 8409 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- JJR Property Services LLC leased 1,951 square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite D, in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Joe’s Kwik Marts LLC purchased the 950-square-foot retail building and fuel station at 3801 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover from Steiner Charles Trust & Steiner Dina Lee Trust for $675,000 for the continued operation of a fuel/convenience station. Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Homey Haven LLC purchased the 4,800-square-foot industrial/flex building at 9714-9716 Atlee Commons Drive, near Hanover Air Park, in Hanover from Toko Properties LLC for $650,000 as an investment. R. Scott Douglas, Graham Stoneburner and Craig Douglas handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- NLT VA LLC purchased an 8,939-square-foot building on 3.75 acres at 12901 Briggs Road in Chesterfield from Beckwith LLC for $1.34 million. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the seller.
- Douglas Development Corp. purchased the 38,702-square-foot building at 115 N. Jefferson St. in Richmond from Tiffanie’s Manor for Young Adults LLC for $3.25 million. Ryan Fanelli, Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Hopewell LLC purchased 51,141 square feet in three flex/mini-storage buildings at 600-609 Elm Court in Hopewell from Harlan Enterprises LLC for $3.35 million. Robert Porter III and Cliff Porter represented the seller.
- Charles City County purchased 11.74 acres at 11601 John Tyler Memorial Highway in Charles City County from Courthouse Station LLC for $350,000. Robert Porter III represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Chad Kittelmann acquired a 2,400-square-foot building on 1.26 acres at 3484 Old Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Thomas B. Luck Jr., Michael Edward Luck and Harold Ray Newman for $165,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sales:
- Salefish Real Estate LLC purchased a 1,624-square-foot building at 3035 Lower Hill Road in Powhatan from FK&N LLC for $475,000. Rebecca von Meister represented the buyer.
- The Villas at Swift Creek Development LLC purchased 47.81 acres at 6501 Woolridge Road in Chesterfield for $3.4 million. Ellen Long represented the purchaser.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 207 West Franklin Property LLC purchased 7,275 square feet at 205 W. Franklin St. in Richmond from Mayo Carter House LLC for $1.237 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- S&K Leasing LLC purchased 4,680 square feet of office/warehouse at 611 Research Road in Chesterfield from EHC LLC for $520,000. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Rebkee Partners Nine Mile LLC acquired a 1.8-acre property at 4806 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from The Patrick Group LC. for $1.25 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
NAI Dominion reports the following sale:
- AARIA CCP LLC purchased a 13,702-square-foot retail building at 2433-2462 Colony Crossing Place in Chesterfield from Colony Crossing LLC for $3.23 million. Jeff Doxey and Berkeley Fergusson represented the seller.