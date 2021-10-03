Commercial real estate highlights: Apartment building near the Fan District sells for $1.95 million

SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 3-9 Brunswick LLC purchased a multifamily, two-story building at 3-9 S. Brunswick St. in Richmond from ECK Enterprises LLC for $1.95 million. Kit Tyler and Tucker “Nash” Warren represented the seller.
- 16 S. 2nd Street LLC purchased an office building at 16 S. Second St. in Richmond from EHK Associates for $560,000. Thomas Lynde and Eric Hammond represented the seller.
- Purser Holdings LLC purchased 9,400 square feet on 2.02 acres at 5601 Biggs Road in Richmond from N&M Development LLC for $892,500. Colton Konvicka and Tucker Dowdy represented the purchaser.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Metro Properties Inc. purchased a 6,020-square-foot building and 0.062 acre lots at 11-15 Randolph St. and 17 and 20 S. Brunswick St. in Richmond from ECK Enterprises LLC. for $2.326 million. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
- Kayleigh and
- Jake Happersett purchased a 1,724-square-foot duplex at 1603 W. Main St. in Richmond from Greenefish LLC for $385,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- DDG Mortons LLC purchased 24 units at 213 E. Broad St. and 214 E. Grace St. in Richmond from 213 East Broad LLC for $3.22 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- 8501 Midlo Pike LCC acquired the Midlothian Crossing Shopping Center, an 87,938-square-foot center anchored by Big Lots and Goodwill in Chesterfield, from RCC Midlothian Crossing LLC for $6.637 million. The transaction was completed by Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group.
- Rebkee Partners and affiliates bought 28.22 acres at Hull Street Road and state Route 288 in Chesterfield from 360 Capital Partnership for a combined price of $4.233 million for development purposes. David M. Smith represented the seller.
- ABMAR GK Harbourside LLC, based in Charlottesville, bought a 6,000-square-foot medical office property at 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop in Chesterfield that is fully occupied by Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists from MOB Investment Partners LLC for $2.55 million. The transaction was completed by Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Genworth North America Corp. leased 101,020 square feet at 6603 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Commonwealth Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists P.C. leased 4,489 square feet at 1501 Maple Ave. in Richmond.
- Faris Al Sanabani leased 2,430 square feet at 6907 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- US Fitness Products renewed 2,721 square feet at 4040 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. leased 24,174 square feet at 1120 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Hotpot 757 leased 16,000 square feet of retail space at Robious Hall Shopping Center, 10064 Robious Road, in Chesterfield.
The
- Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles leased 10,272 square feet of retail space at Ashland-Hanover Shopping Center, 203-259 Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- Teresa L. Tatum renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of office space at 5512 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Collector’s Heaven renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 6112-A Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Pho 1 Grill Corp. leased 2,663 square feet of retail space at Towne Center West, 201 Towne Center West Blvd., in Henrico.
- Monarca Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 2930-2942 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Toy Lair LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Carytown Square, 3218-3222 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- Jason B. Johnson leased 1,250 square feet of industrial space in Dabney Center, 2079-2099 Dabney Road, in Henrico.
- AT&T leased 1,242 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Breckenridge, 12540 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Leonard Aluminum Utility Buildings LLC leased 2,262 square feet of retail space at 7807 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- SGI Builders Inc. leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 245 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Old Dominion University leased 2,015 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- JD Quality Pouches LLC leased 3,500 square feet at 2050 Val Park Drive in Goochland.
- Brianna Earl, dba The Self Love Co., leased 1,552 square feet at 1321½ E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Achilles Food and Ankle Center Inc. leased 1,719 square feet at 11801 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Blue Box Air LLC renewed 15,000 square feet at 1800 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Warren Whitney renewed 3,226 square feet at 7231 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Rx Partnership renewed 1,136 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Juul Labs Virginia leased 695 square feet at 9030 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.