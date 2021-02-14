Commercial real estate highlights: Apartment building on East Broad Street downtown sells for $4.825 million

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Koenig Bakery Systems renewed 8,072 square feet at 340 Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland.
- Infinity Payment Systems LLC leased 1,500 square feet at 4196-A Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Padow’s Ham & Deli leased 2,100 square feet at 9720 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- American Refrigeration Supplies Inc. leased 10,288 square feet of industrial space at 11132 Progress Road in Hanover.
- Dunlap & Partners Engineers leased 10,000 square feet of office space at The Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in Richmond.
- Richmond Academy of Ballet LLC leased 5,173 square feet of industrial space at Branchway Center, 413 Branchway Road, in Chesterfield.
- Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc. leased 4,454 square feet of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- Patrick Carpet Installations Inc. renewed its lease of 3,750 square feet of office space at 11765 Concrete Place in Chesterfield.
- H&W Enterprises of N.C. LLC leased 3,741 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center, 8209-8231 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- PMP Inc. leased 7,513 square feet at 7225 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
- Lisa Berman and
- Mitchell Rosenfeld leased 186 square feet at 413-421 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- Smith Turf & Irrigation Co. LLC leased 3,500 square feet at 430 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- ADP Inc. LLC leased 6,983 square feet at 2812 Emerywood Parkway in Henrico.
- National Multiple Sclerosis Society leased 3,419 square feet at 4200 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Clatrina Monroe leased 900 square feet at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.
- Chetan J. Patel leased 2,300 square feet of retail space at 4721 Walmsley Blvd. in Richmond.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Joyner Fine Properties leased 5,448 square feet of office space in the Westhampton Commons development at 5800 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Northlake Properties LLC purchased 15.45 acres in the Northlake subdivision in Hanover from the commonwealth of Virginia for $1.1 million. Ryan Fanelli and Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
- 5603 Staples Mill LLC purchased 1,277 square feet of space at 5603 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Management Holdings LLC for $270,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Mercer St. Partners Sponsor LLC bought the 66-unit Star Lofts apartment complex at 16 S. Market St. in Petersburg from Star Lofts LLC for $7.3 million. The complex originally was the former Star Tobacco cigarette factory that was repurposed in 2013. Garrison Gore, Charles Wentworth, G.S. “Hank” Hankins and Victoria Pickett represented the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 1629 W Grace LLC purchased 3,585 square feet at 1629 W. Grace St. in Richmond from Jeffrey C. & Ellen G. Gehrs for $615,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller. Tom Rosman represented the purchaser.
- Justin A. Drumwright purchased 3,585 square feet at 1303-05 N. 32nd St. in Richmond from 1303/1305 LLC for $420,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- 122 Agency Avenue LLC acquired 4,300 square feet of office space at 122 Agency Ave. in Richmond from Daniel E. Warren for $450,000. John Madures represented the seller in the negotiations.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- 122 Agency Avenue LLC acquired a 4,300-square-foot warehouse at 112 Agency Ave. in Richmond from Daniel and Susan Warren for $450,000. Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.