Commercial real estate highlights: Building in Shockoe Bottom sells for $29.5 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Cary2100 LLC acquired the Edgeworth Building, an adaptive reuse office building in Tobacco Row, at 2100 E. Cary St. in Richmond, from FC Edgeworth Lessor LLC for $29.5 million. Eric Robison represented the seller.
- Grimké Seminary purchased the historic 5,746-square-foot Palmer House at 211 W. Franklin St. in Richmond from West Franklin Partners LLC for $1.151 million to use as a central location for leadership training. Jeffrey A. Cooke and Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- HDC LLC purchased 0.73 acres at 324-406 Cowardin Ave. in Richmond from Partner Commercial for $925,000 to construct a Fresenius Medical building. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Coasting LLC purchased a 22,000-square-foot building on 3.7 acres at 2405 and 2409 Granite Ridge Road and 2362 Greystone Court in Goochland from McConnell Properties LLC for $3.050 million. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
- Ashland Hitch LLC purchased a 12,128-square-foot building on 1.737 acres at 12289 S. Washington Highway in Hanover from Hammerco LLC for $720,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
- Cuihong Chen purchased a 8,995-square-foot space at 14700-14702 Village Square Place in Chesterfield from Sales Center Associates LLC for $1 million. Tucker Dowdy and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- Nayar Healthcare LLC acquired 2.122 acres at 318-322 Ashcake Road in Ashland from MediCorp Properties Inc. for $195,000. Read Goode represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- New Green Living LLC acquired 119.25 acres at 6743 Beulah Road in Henrico from Ann Haskell, Jane Reed and Leslie Reed for $400,000. Cliff Porter and Robert Porter III represented the seller.
- Anita Hutchison acquired a 34,150-square-foot office/warehouse at 3017 Vernon Road in Henrico from 3017 Vernon Road LLC for $2.1 million. Cliff Porter represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sales:
- Tonys Holdings Co. purchased 0.9 acre of land at 3502-3504 Woodlawn St. in Hopewell from the estate of Walter S. Moore for $190,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.
- 2300 Fairmount Avenue LLC purchased a 4,284-square-foot office building on 0.144 acres at 2300 Fairmount Ave. in Richmond from Trustees of the Tenth Street Baptist Church for $165,800. Eddie Jackson represented the seller.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Lilrink2 LLC bought 1580 Oakbridge Terrace, a 5-acre site in Powhatan, from Oakbridge Corp. for $450,000. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the buyer.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- 11401 Hull Street LLC purchased 1 acre at 11327 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from James B. Horner Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $331,000. Kent Cardwell represented the seller.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Abrial Adult Services LLC purchased a 5,028-square-foot building at 8513 Oakview Ave. in Henrico from Venture Investments, LLC for $495,000. Donna Hobbs handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 1908 Parkwood LLC purchased 3,504 square feet at 1908 Parkwood Ave. in Richmond from Bandit Properties LLC for $625,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- 908 West Broad LLC purchased a 2,153-square-foot building at 908-910 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Kai Hsin Su for $595,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
- RVA ADT Properties LLC purchased a 8,580-square-foot building at 105 E. Broad St. in Richmond from Brookwright Properties LLC for $1.1 million. Justin Sledd and Andrea Levine represented the seller.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Castlewood Holdings LLC acquired office buildings with more than 19,000 square feet at 1100 and 1102 Welborne Ave. in Henrico from the Biegler Family Investments LLC for $1.83 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Surplus Freight leased 24,766 square feet at 9790 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- HCA Health Services of VA Inc. leased 1,740 square feet at 7603 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- CR3 Partners LLC leased 2,290 square feet at 7729 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Original Gravity LLC renewed its lease of 6,250 square feet of office space at 6118 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- RSG Landscaping & Lawn Care Inc. renewed its lease of 4,200 square feet at 730 Grove Road in Chesterfield.
- Trident National Corp. renewed its lease of 1,320 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions LLC leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 2200 Gordon Lane in Henrico.
- The Chesapeake Bay Foundation renewed its lease of 3,617 square feet of office space at Capitol Place, 1108 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Redefine Barber and Beauty Academy LLC leased 3,400 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Henrico.
- I Adore Her Body Spa leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 5946-5948 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Luck Cleaners renewed its lease of 1,920 square feet at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Factory Mill Farm Properties LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Donley’s Concrete Group LLC leased 6,100 square feet of office/warehouse at 7309 Capehart Road in Henrico.
- Flagger Force LLC leased 3,212 square feet of office/warehouse at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Slope.io Inc. leased 3,793 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Proactive Behavioral Services Inc. leased 1,250 square feet at 4915 Radford Ave. in Henrico.
- Jennifer M. Fox PC leased 967 square feet at 10640 Charter Hill Court in Hanover.
- Ruff Canine Club LLC leased 800 square feet at 1900 Ellen Road in Richmond.
- Blue Box Air LLC leased 15,000 square feet at 1800 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- CR3 Partners leased 2,290 square feet at 7229 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Blanchard Group leased 911 square feet at 7100 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Genetworx leased 9,103 square feet at 4101 Cox Road in Henrico.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Blue Raven Solar renewed its lease for 2,305 square feet of office space at Fountain Park at 9321-9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Chetan J. Patel leased 2,300 square feet of retail space at 4721 Walmsley Blvd. in Richmond.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Exquisite Pearls Teeth Whitening LLC, doing business as I Adore Her Body Spa, leased 2,500 square feet at 5946-5948 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Crossing Paths LLC, doing business as Beltone, renewed 1,342 square feet at Pocono Green Shopping Center, 10441 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Snappy Construction Service, doing business as Snappy Services, leased 3,175 square feet at 10193 Maple Leaf Court in Hanover.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases: