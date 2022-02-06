Commercial real estate highlights: Corrugated packaging giant leases 250,000 square foot industrial facility in eastern Henrico

LEASES
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Pratt Inc., doing business as Virginia Box, leased a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility at 3930 Technology Court in the White Oak Technology Park in Henrico.
- Bubs & Gracie Ice Cream & Cookie Shop renewed its lease on 595 square feet of retail at 7214 Hull Street Road, Suite 110, at 360 West Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Facilities Bullpen LLC leased 4,306 square feet of office space at 2120 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- BareSoul Yoga & Wellness LLC expanded with an additional 2,351 square feet at the Powers-Taylor Building at 13 S. 13th St. in Richmond.
- MobileDumps LLC leased 2,115 square feet of office space at 3425 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.
- &pizza leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 1321 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
- 1800 BrewHouse leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 1800 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Grit Coffee leased 2,320 square feet of mixed-use space at The Otis, 1601 Roseneath Road, in Richmond.
- NuSpine Chiropractic leased 1,865 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Village, 11400 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Southern Tactical leased 4,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Integrity Seamless Gutters LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 237 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Moffatt & Nichol Inc. leased 7,980 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Odle Management Group LLC leased 1,160 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
- Chez Crenshaw leased 9,156 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- Encompass Supply LLC leased 22,800 square feet at 1801 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
- Foods for Change LLC renewed and expanded its 2,250-square-foot lease at 1110-1112 Westbriar Drive in Henrico.
- Marand Builders Inc. leased 2,426 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association renewed 1,282 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- County of Henrico leased 18,509 square feet at 1919 Westmoreland St. in Richmond.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical expanded and renewed 5,075 square feet at 8262 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- The Ram Law Firm leased 1,166 square feet at 7202 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Two Rivers Law Group leased 3,551 square feet at 2820 Waterford Drive in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- RVA Audio & Tint LLC renewed its lease of 1,375 square feet at 3813 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
- Sharon Johnson & Associates renewed its lease of 793 square feet at 11923 Centre St., Suite D-4, in Chester.
- Production Metal Finishers renewed its lease of 8,563 square feet at 1802 Currie St. in Richmond.
- River City Personnel Inc. leased 702 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 100C, in Henrico.
- Dorms Direct LLC renewed its lease of 3,531 square feet at 207 W. 22nd St. in Richmond.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- JJR Property Services LLC leased 1,951 square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite D, in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Bryler LLC purchased a 1,950-square-foot building at 336 Browns Hill Court in Chesterfield from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $448,500. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- Vinson Investments Inc. purchased a 3,685-square-foot building at Suite A and B, 3781 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico from Andrew Jackson LLC for $700,000. Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Delta Citation LLC purchased the 15,500-square-foot office/warehouse and self-storage complex at 112 Midpoint Drive in Goochland from Haley & Harrell LLC for $550,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- 180 Lumber Drive LLC purchased the 9,800-square-foot office/warehouse facility at 5230 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent from Melanie Hitchcock and Samuel Guinn for $400,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- 1600 Portugee Road LLC purchased 10 acres at 1600 Portugee Road in Henrico from Portugee Property LLC for $500,000. Cliff Porter represented the seller, and Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- Lakeridge IP 3 LLC purchased the 52,126-square-foot industrial facility at 10463 Wilden Drive in Hanover from KOMO LLC for $5.2 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 211 E Broad LLC purchased a 7,740-square-foot building at 211 E. Broad St. in Richmond from Jung Choi for $569,000. Lory Markham represented the purchaser.
- County of Henrico purchased a 4.611-acre parcel at 2200 Westwood Ave. in Henrico from Westwood 2190 LLC for $3.35 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the purchaser.
- 1805 Chantilly Street LLC purchased a 3,665-square-foot office building at 1805-1807 Chantilly St. in Richmond from the Association of Elementary School Principals for $630,000. Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
- Up National Holdings LLC purchased a 25,089-square-foot building (27 units) at 1320-29 W. Cary St., 9 S. Harvie St., 1319-1321 W. Main St., 1323 W. Main St. and 1329 W. Main St. in Richmond from Eck Enterprises LLC for $6.5 million. Tom Rosman, Ken Campbell and Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
- Jokity Investments LLC purchased a 4,876-square-foot building at 1620 Park Ave. in Richmond from 1620 Park Avenue LLC for $975,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
- Pegreco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,768 square feet at 1650 Holly Hills Road in Powhatan from Mitchell Homes Inc. for $675,000. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.