Commercial real estate highlights: Deep Run Business Centre in Henrico sells for $12.35 million

SALES
Colliers International reports the following sale:
Maryland-based
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Montecito Medical, based in Nashville, Tenn., acquired Brookfield Commons, a 90,598-square-foot medical office property at 6600 W. Broad St. in Henrico, from an entity managed by Stanley Shield Partnership for $32.5 million. The sale was completed by Eric Robison, Catharine Spangler and Birck Turnbull.
- KAS Partners, based in Miami, acquired a five-building office portfolio in the Boulders and Moorefield business parks in Chesterfield from Hertz Investment Group for $39.5 million. The portfolio encompassed a total of 414,322 square feet at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive; Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive; Moorefield III, 804 Moorefield Park Drive; Boulders Center, 1011 Boulder Springs Drive; and the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike. The sale was completed by Eric Robison and Bo McKown.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 2812 W. Broad Street RVA LLC purchased a 6,120-square-foot building at 2812 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Richard and Roslyn B. Blankenship for $750,000. Ryan Fanelli and Colton Konvicka represented the seller, and Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
- Fitzhugh Building LLC purchased a 9,000-square-foot building at 4900-4902 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond from Dallan Development LLC for $1.6 million. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- RAT Holding LLC acquired a 3,824-square-foot retail building at 6915 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Polo LLC for $750,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
- POR Group VA LLC acquired a 56,869-square-foot office/warehouse complex at 15801 Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield from Pre Con Inc. for $2.225 million. Dick Porter and Cliff Porter represented the seller.
CBRE reports the following sale:
- AIC Ventures purchased 80,513 square feet at 2001 Bellwood Road in Richmond from Corsicana Bedding LLC for $5.5 million. Jason Hetherington represented the seller.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- KLM Properties Holdings LLC purchased a 7,500-square-foot building at 2528 Paradise Cove in Chesterfield from T&S Builders LLC for $875,000. Tony Rolando represented the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Fitzhugh Building LLC and
- Marwaha Satwant LLC purchased a 87,120-square-foot building at 6533 Beulah Road in Chesterfield from Sbeulah LLC for $1.45 million. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- A. Taylor Holdings LLC purchased a 12,000-square-foot office condo on 1.350 acres at 625 N. Washington Highway in Hanover from Truist Bank for $750,000. David T. Kalman represented the buyer.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Pro Line Appliance Installation LLC renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of industrial space at Oak Lake Business Park, 12719 Oak Lake Trail, in Chesterfield.
- Pinnacle Cabinetry & Design LLC leased 1,250 square feet of flex space at 2079-99 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- RCG Behavioral Health Network LLC renewed its lease of 6,494 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Los Amigos 6 Inc. renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet of retail space at 1808 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control leased 4,595 square feet of retail space at Main 2525, 2525 E. Main St., in Richmond.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- O’Handy Home Solutions leased a 1,800-square-foot warehouse at 13085 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Capitol Coffee Systems Inc. leased a 1,800-square-foot warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Acupuncture Center of Richmond Inc. leased 1,800 square feet at 1507 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
- Vape World and Tobacco Inc. leased 1,480 square feet at 11948 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Lineage Goods leased 3,484 square feet at 3106 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
Hanover County Public Schools leased 3,384 square feet for office use at 10465 Dow Gil Road in Ashland.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- James E. Opher renewed its lease of 1,213 square feet at 2315 Westwood Ave., Suite 1 & 1B, in Henrico.
- T&C Express LLC leased 969 square feet at 227 E. Belt Blvd., Suite B, in Richmond.
- 7 Muffins A Day LLC leased 1,113 square feet at 11307 Polo Place, Suite B, in Midlothian.