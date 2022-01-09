Commercial real estate highlights: Distribution center in Chesterfield sells for $17.7 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Diamond Acquisitions, based in New York, acquired The Old Stage Distribution Center, a 375,000-square-foot distribution building on 33 acres at 11200-11300 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield, from LNR Partners for $17.7 million. The building is fully leased to a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products. Bo McKown, Eric Robison and Graham Stoneburner represented the seller.
- Mitchener Properties LLC purchased six acres at 12101 and 12117 Hull Street Road, at the intersection of Hull Street and Bridgewood Road in Chesterfield, from Goochland/West Creek Ltd Partnership for $5 million for future retail development. David M. Smith and William H. McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- ME Namflow LLC purchased 8,973 square feet at 5780 Hull Street Road in Richmond from Parsons & May LLC for $700,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- CrossRay Holdings LLC purchased the 12,152-square-foot office/warehouse building at 11293 Air Park Road in Hanover from Thunder Properties LLC for $1.4 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- Ashton Creek Industrial Park LLC purchased the 37,500-square-foot industrial facility at 14500 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from South Atlantic Properties Inc. for $2.7 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller. Terry Earnest of Chesterfield Commercial Realty represented the buyer.
CBRE reports the following sale:
Robert Morris II and
- Amanda Roberts purchased 6,000 square feet at 1551 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan from SanAir Technologies Laboratories for $620,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- La Fuenta Cargo Dz Inc. renewed 3,150 square feet of office space at 2948 Bells Road in Richmond.
- BrecoTea leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
An affiliate of the
- New York Life Insurance Co. leased 2,672 square feet of office space in the New York Life Building, 4435 Waterfront Drive, at the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
- D.R. Hill & Associates Inc. leased 2,118 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Sugarcoat Nail Lounge leased 1,506 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- Sweet Frog renewed 1,380 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Station, 11301 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Riverside Counseling PLLC renewed 1,019 square feet of office space at 8003 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Key Independent Development Services LLC leased 8,076 square feet of office space at 1201 Old Francis Road in Henrico.
- Structural Concepts and Components LLC leased 35,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover.
- Riverside Landscape & Design LLC leased 4,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp. leased 6,600 square feet at 10408 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- Vital Support Services Inc. leased 737 square feet at 12202 Gayton Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- JFE Franchising Inc. leased 1,275 square feet at 8623 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- Genetworx renewed and expanded by 10,349 square feet at 4101 Cox Road in Henrico.