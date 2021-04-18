Commercial real estate highlights: Distribution center that VCU leases in Henrico sells for $8.075 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- RRS Properties LLC purchased the 2,490-square-foot former 7-Eleven building at 5114 Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Jessup H. Price for $425,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Lookout Point LLC purchased the 3,223-square-foot building at 11206 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from Track Properties LLC for $299,500. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Exeter Property Group purchased the 89,931-square-foot distribution center at 3008 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico from SCP-G Mechanicsville LLC for $8.075 million. Will Bradley, Mark Williford and Matt Anderson handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Chester Apts LLC purchased 52 apartments at 11240 and 11402 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Maisonettes Inc. for $3.225 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham of One South Commercial and Andrew Gibb with 7 Hills Advisors Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Durrette Arkema Gerson & Gill PC renewed 10,017 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Coastal Pacific Food Distributors renewed 3,207 square feet at 7447 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Mitchell Johnson leased 1,000 square feet at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Professional Governmental Underwriters Inc. leased 4,139 square feet at 4870 Sadler Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Lombard Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 2102 N. Hamilton Street, in Richmond.
- Eggs Up Grill leased 2,842 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
- Chicano Boy Taco leased 2,455 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
- RMI Inc. leased 1,934 square feet of retail space at 8923 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- Mini Melts of America Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 217 Arcadia St. in Richmond.
- Georgetown Enterprises Inc. leased 1,687 square feet of office space at Westerre Commons Condos, 3741-B Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Stearns Lending LLC leased 1,435 square feet of office space at Bayberry office building, 1700 Bayberry Court, in Henrico.
- Crumbl Cookies leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- James Battle leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Virginia Medical Training Academy leased 1,800 square feet of office at 11138 Air Park Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Glass Doctor leased 2,269 square feet at 11010 W. Broad Street in Henrico.
- Daxton Investments LLC leased 3,775 square feet at 11010 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Engle Martin & Associates LLC leased 1,887 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- RCR Realty Inc. leased 1,907 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Powhatan.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- CSC ServiceWorks Inc. renewed its lease for 20,584 square feet at 10990 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- GrayCo Inc. renewed its lease for 9,672 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- The Colony Group LLC renewed its lease for 5,077 square feet at 7100 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Dunkin’ has leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 1603 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
- Third Eye Comics LLC has leased 1,457 square feet of retail space in Creighton Crossing Shopping Center at 6102 Brashier Boulevard, Suite H, in Hanover.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Oh Enterprises Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 11624 Busy St. in Chesterfield.
- CAS Confectionary LLC, doing business as Claudia’s Bakeshop, leased 2,240 square feet at 3027 W. Cary St. in Richmond.