 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights: Distribution center that VCU leases in Henrico sells for $8.075 million
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights: Distribution center that VCU leases in Henrico sells for $8.075 million

  • 0

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • RRS Properties LLC purchased the 2,490-square-foot former 7-Eleven building at 5114 Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Jessup H. Price for $425,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Lookout Point LLC purchased the 3,223-square-foot building at 11206 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from Track Properties LLC for $299,500. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Lookout Point LLC bought a 3,223-square-foot office/warehouse at 11206 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from Track Properties LLC to for $299,500. Kevin Cox represented the seller.

******

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • Exeter Property Group purchased the 89,931-square-foot distribution center at 3008 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico from SCP-G Mechanicsville LLC for $8.075 million. Will Bradley, Mark Williford and Matt Anderson handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Chester Apts LLC purchased 52 apartments at 11240 and 11402 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Maisonettes Inc. for $3.225 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham of One South Commercial and Andrew Gibb with 7 Hills Advisors Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Durrette Arkema Gerson & Gill PC renewed 10,017 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Coastal Pacific Food Distributors renewed 3,207 square feet at 7447 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • Mitchell Johnson leased 1,000 square feet at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Professional Governmental Underwriters Inc. leased 4,139 square feet at 4870 Sadler Road in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Lombard Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 2102 N. Hamilton Street, in Richmond.
  • Eggs Up Grill leased 2,842 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Chicano Boy Taco leased 2,455 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
  • RMI Inc. leased 1,934 square feet of retail space at 8923 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
  • Mini Melts of America Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 217 Arcadia St. in Richmond.
  • Georgetown Enterprises Inc. leased 1,687 square feet of office space at Westerre Commons Condos, 3741-B Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Stearns Lending LLC leased 1,435 square feet of office space at Bayberry office building, 1700 Bayberry Court, in Henrico.
  • Crumbl Cookies leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • James Battle leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
  • Virginia Medical Training Academy leased 1,800 square feet of office at 11138 Air Park Road in Hanover.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Glass Doctor leased 2,269 square feet at 11010 W. Broad Street in Henrico.
  • Daxton Investments LLC leased 3,775 square feet at 11010 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Engle Martin & Associates LLC leased 1,887 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
  • RCR Realty Inc. leased 1,907 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Powhatan.

***

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • CSC ServiceWorks Inc. renewed its lease for 20,584 square feet at 10990 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
  • GrayCo Inc. renewed its lease for 9,672 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
  • The Colony Group LLC renewed its lease for 5,077 square feet at 7100 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

******

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

  • Dunkin’ has leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 1603 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
  • Third Eye Comics LLC has leased 1,457 square feet of retail space in Creighton Crossing Shopping Center at 6102 Brashier Boulevard, Suite H, in Hanover.

******

Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:

  • Oh Enterprises Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 11624 Busy St. in Chesterfield.
  • CAS Confectionary LLC, doing business as Claudia’s Bakeshop, leased 2,240 square feet at 3027 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News