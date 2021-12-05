Commercial real estate highlights: Eastgate Town Center sold for $18.255 million

SALES
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Eastgate Town LLC, owned by Washington businessman Nelson Ayala, purchased Eastgate Town Center, a 117,773-square-foot shopping center at Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico, from Eastgate Town Center LLC, owned by Richmond real estate investor Mark Harris, for $18.255 million. Will Bradley and Mark Williford represented the seller.
- Steve Worrell purchased 2035 W. Broad St. in Richmond from 2035 Broad LLC for $1.7 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the buyer. Megan Sullivan, Will Bradley, Mark Williford and Frank Hargrove represented the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Duplex Station LLC purchased 30,000 square feet at 2300 Hermitage Road in Richmond from Foundry Associates for $3.2 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
- Parkway Acquisitions purchased 0.7154 acres at 101 W. Grace St., 115 N. Foushee St., 3 and 9 E. Grace St. in Richmond from Jim’s Family Corp. for $2.875 million. Michael Morris and Jim McVey represented the purchaser.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Mitchell Scott Holdings LLC purchased the 11,904-square-foot flex building at 14300 Sommerville Court, located in Sommerville Office Park, in Chesterfield from Moseby Enterprises LLC for $1.85 million. Graham Stoneburner and Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Dr. Eric Bilson purchased the 4,095-square-foot office building at 8719 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Roger Neil Industries LLC for $690,000 and plans to operate his practice, Buford Chiropractic, at this location. Danielle Beckstoffer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- 5050 LLC acquired the 13,500-square-foot office/warehouse facility at 5050 Prince George Drive in Prince George County from C&C Packaging Systems LLC for $575,000. Robert Porter III represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Cava Capital LLC purchased 37,264-square-foot office buildings on 0.79 acre at 2315 and 2317 Westwood Ave. in Henrico from Associated Investors for $887,000. Joyner Commercial represented the buyer.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Delph LLC purchased 1,768-square-foot building at 3940 Springfield Road in Henrico from Home Office LLC for $360,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller and Brad Lowry represented the buyer.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- SSG Property LLC purchased 63.64 acres at 2040 Genito Road in Chesterfield from NB Goodwyn & Sons Inc. for $394,320. Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Colonial Veterinary Properties LLC has purchased a 0.59-acre parcel at 1011 Pump Road in Henrico from ARCORP II LTD for $325,000. Nathan Shor handled the transaction.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- NV Kitchen & Bath Richmond leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Soccer Post leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
- Magnolia Green Foot and Ankle Center leased 2,105 square feet of office space at 6055 Harbour Park Drive in Chesterfield.
- Funktastic Meads leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Alverser Plaza, 1212 Alverser Place, in Chesterfield.
- Erma Jean LLC leased 1,225 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Westgate, 11709 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Hometown Kitchen Cabinets LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Virginia Federal Credit Union leased 1,123 square feet of retail space at Carytown Place, 10 N. Nansemond St., in Richmond.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill leased retail space at Ivymont Square, 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Ekman Recycling renewed its lease of 27,500 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1635 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- DCCC Inc. leased 3,300 square feet at 2301 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Smith & Nephew Inc. renewed 1,848 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- MRC Global (US) Inc. leased 40,000 square feet at 8310 Shell Road in Chesterfield.
- Upside to Youth Development LLC leased 3,375 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Visions Salon leased 700 square feet of retail space in Sliding Hill Corner Shopping Center at 10939 Sliding Hill Road in Hanover.
- The Hard Shell has renewed its lease on 4,000 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.