Commercial real estate highlights: Evergreen Enterprises leases a 71,500-square-foot warehouse in South Richmond
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights: Evergreen Enterprises leases a 71,500-square-foot warehouse in South Richmond

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Evergreen Enterprises of Virginia LLC leased 71,500 square feet of industrial space at 1700 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
  • Patriot Aluminum Products leased 52,875 square feet of industrial space at 13721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
  • Gopuff leased 5,200 square feet of retail space at Commonwealth Plaza, 5201 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, in Chesterfield.
  • Lighting Environments leased 4,251 square feet of office space at Scott’s View, 1400 Roseneath Road, in Richmond.
  • Source Technologies LLC leased 3,021 square feet of office space at 13511 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield.
  • S3E Performing Training renewed its lease of 2,706 square feet of industrial space at Northgate Center, 8002-30 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
  • Slayden Construction LLC leased 2,689 square feet of office space at 2715 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
  • CLS Consulting Group LLC leased 2,377 square feet of office space at 10 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
  • Musey Boutique leased 1,794 square feet of retail space at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • Core Correct Athletics leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
  • Count on One LLC leased 1,350 square feet of industrial space at Interstate Business Park, 3601-3701 Saunders Ave. in Henrico.
  • America’s Best Wings leased 1,190 square feet of retail space at Iron Bridge Plaza, 11964-11996 Iron Bridge Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Staples renewed its lease of 24,049 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Marketplace, 1201-1385 Carmia Way, in Chesterfield.
  • Gopuff leased 5,002 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, Building I, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.

***

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Page Associates Inc. renewed 4,244 square feet at 5540 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
  • Wii Care Transportation LLC renewed 448 square feet at 1503 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
  • State Farm Insurance leased 745 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
  • Little Leaves Early Learning Therapy and Program Inc. leased 5,760 square feet at 13841 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • PHGRE Inc. leased 2,800 square feet at 419 N. Ridge Road in Henrico.
  • Broughton Associates Inc. renewed 538 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Heritage Irrigation LLC leased 3,040 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10448 Design Road in Hanover.
  • BrightSpark Therapy and Consulting LLC leased 1,216 square feet of office space at 9025 Forest Hill Ave. in Chesterfield.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Your Path Counseling Center LLC leased 2,080 square feet at 9410 Atlee Commerce Boulevard in Hanover.
  • Kensington Glass Arts Inc. leased 12,000 square feet at 8504-8506 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
  • Jesse S. Feinman, doing business as Pomegranate Press, leased 600 square feet at 304 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • All-Star Orthodontics PLC leased 2,680 square feet at 2100 Roux St. in Henrico.

***

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

  • Artistic Obsessions has renewed its lease on 1,400 square feet of retail space at 6102 Brashier Blvd. in Hanover.
  • Cottage Lane has renewed its lease on 1,300 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1353 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.

***

Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:

  • Honganh Thi Nguyen, doing business as Nail Elite, renewed 1,200 square feet at 4320 S. Laburnum Ave. in the Laburnum Park Shopping Center in Henrico.

***

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Scott’s Supply leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at 1568 Standing Ridge Drive in Powhatan.
