 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights: First tenant has signed on at Wigwam Crossing development in Hanover
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights: First tenant has signed on at Wigwam Crossing development in Hanover

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEASES

SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:

  • Rio Brazilian Steakhouse leased 3,745 square feet at the Wigwam Crossing retail center under construction at 10392 Washington Highway in Hanover.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Genstar Contracting Services LLC subleased 2,666 square feet at 8205 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
  • Specter Properties Inc. leased 1,313 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
  • 425 Nail Bar & Pedi Lounge Inc. leased 994 square feet at 2419 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
  • Waters Wealth Consultants LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 9 S. Fifth St. in Richmond.
  • Aanyae Dearing, Sheevah Amen and
  • Jazlin Washington leased 640 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
  • Iteris leased 3,427 square feet at 1019 Hull St. in Richmond.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Cannella & O’Neal PC renewed 4,869 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Mr Sandless of Richmond renewed 854 square feet at 7921-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Valcourt Building Services of Virginia LC renewed 2,787 square feet at 7423 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • ACIMA Private Wealth LLC renewed 3,227 square feet at 1801 Bayberry Hill Court in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Muse Cafe leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
  • Cortech LLC renewed its lease of 2,013 square feet of office space at the Bookbindery, 2201 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
  • PM Building Maintenance Corp. renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet of office space at 5330-B Lewis Road in Henrico.
  • New Beginning Support Services leased 1,500 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
  • C.A. Nails renewed its lease of 1,203 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Breckenridge, 12540 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Chesterfield.
  • Best Wireless 1 Inc. leased 1,176 square feet of retail space at 4708 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
  • Carroll Tire Inc. renewed its lease of 60,000 square feet of office space at 2808-10 Cofer Road in Chesterfield.
  • Monarca Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 6,300 square feet of industrial space at 2950-54 Bells Road in Richmond.
  • Branshel Inc. renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet of office space at 3820-B Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
  • Mid-Atlantic Knife Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet of industrial space at Parc Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Hanover.
  • City Row leased 1,982 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3402 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
  • SwimMetro Management renewed its lease of 1,809 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Joyner Fine Properties leased 5,448 square feet of office space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Ave., in Richmond.
  • Envogue Hair Salon LLC expanded with a 1,400-square-foot office lease at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.
  • You’ve Got Maids RVA leased 1,035 square feet of office space at 1143 Jefferson Green Circle in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Dillon Supply Co. leased 4,500 square feet of office/warehouse at 11424 Air Park Road in Hanover.
  • Miller Hancock Services Corp., doing business as Gilman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
  • River City Psych LLC leased 495 square feet of office at 513 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
  • Speedys Towing & Auto LLC leased 32,484 square feet of retail space at 5300 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

******

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Ryan & Ames LLC leased 2,700 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
  • Stratton Insurance Agency Inc. leased 2,022 square feet at 3850 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
  • Adecco Employment Services Inc. leased 1,254 square feet at 7231 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
  • Teresa A. Green DC PC leased 1,185 square feet at 2004 Bremo Road in Henrico.
  • Carrell Blanton Ferris & Associates PLC leased 582 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • ColonialWebb Contractors leased 837 square feet of office space in Chesterman Place at 100 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
  • Hospital Couriers Virginia renewed its lease for 1,114 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Clatrina Monroe leased 900 square feet of retail space at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:

  • Planet Hair Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 2208 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.

******

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following lease:

  • Wild Fern Montessori School leased 2,437 square feet of space at 7511 Brook Road, Suites A and B, in Henrico.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Joyner Fine Properties leased 5,448 square feet office space in the Westhampton Commons development at 5800 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:

  • Power Component Systems leased 2,014 square feet at 1809 Roane St. in Richmond.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Get ready for ‘supercharged’ economy after pandemic

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News