Commercial real estate highlights: First tenant has signed on at Wigwam Crossing development in Hanover

LEASES
SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:
- Rio Brazilian Steakhouse leased 3,745 square feet at the Wigwam Crossing retail center under construction at 10392 Washington Highway in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Genstar Contracting Services LLC subleased 2,666 square feet at 8205 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Specter Properties Inc. leased 1,313 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- 425 Nail Bar & Pedi Lounge Inc. leased 994 square feet at 2419 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- Waters Wealth Consultants LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 9 S. Fifth St. in Richmond.
- Aanyae Dearing, Sheevah Amen and
- Jazlin Washington leased 640 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Iteris leased 3,427 square feet at 1019 Hull St. in Richmond.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Cannella & O’Neal PC renewed 4,869 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Mr Sandless of Richmond renewed 854 square feet at 7921-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Valcourt Building Services of Virginia LC renewed 2,787 square feet at 7423 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- ACIMA Private Wealth LLC renewed 3,227 square feet at 1801 Bayberry Hill Court in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Muse Cafe leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
- Cortech LLC renewed its lease of 2,013 square feet of office space at the Bookbindery, 2201 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
- PM Building Maintenance Corp. renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet of office space at 5330-B Lewis Road in Henrico.
- New Beginning Support Services leased 1,500 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- C.A. Nails renewed its lease of 1,203 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Breckenridge, 12540 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Chesterfield.
- Best Wireless 1 Inc. leased 1,176 square feet of retail space at 4708 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
- Carroll Tire Inc. renewed its lease of 60,000 square feet of office space at 2808-10 Cofer Road in Chesterfield.
- Monarca Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 6,300 square feet of industrial space at 2950-54 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Branshel Inc. renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet of office space at 3820-B Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
- Mid-Atlantic Knife Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet of industrial space at Parc Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Hanover.
- City Row leased 1,982 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3402 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- SwimMetro Management renewed its lease of 1,809 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Joyner Fine Properties leased 5,448 square feet of office space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Ave., in Richmond.
- Envogue Hair Salon LLC expanded with a 1,400-square-foot office lease at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.
- You’ve Got Maids RVA leased 1,035 square feet of office space at 1143 Jefferson Green Circle in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Dillon Supply Co. leased 4,500 square feet of office/warehouse at 11424 Air Park Road in Hanover.
- Miller Hancock Services Corp., doing business as Gilman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- River City Psych LLC leased 495 square feet of office at 513 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Speedys Towing & Auto LLC leased 32,484 square feet of retail space at 5300 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Ryan & Ames LLC leased 2,700 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Stratton Insurance Agency Inc. leased 2,022 square feet at 3850 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
- Adecco Employment Services Inc. leased 1,254 square feet at 7231 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Teresa A. Green DC PC leased 1,185 square feet at 2004 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Carrell Blanton Ferris & Associates PLC leased 582 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- ColonialWebb Contractors leased 837 square feet of office space in Chesterman Place at 100 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- Hospital Couriers Virginia renewed its lease for 1,114 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Clatrina Monroe leased 900 square feet of retail space at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Planet Hair Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 2208 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
******
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following lease:
- Wild Fern Montessori School leased 2,437 square feet of space at 7511 Brook Road, Suites A and B, in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
