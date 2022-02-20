Commercial real estate highlights: Former bank branch in Chesterfield sold for $975,000

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- WEDG Acquisitions LLC purchased the 2,800-square-foot former bank branch on 1.03 acres at 2500 Promenade Parkway in Chesterfield from Citizens & Farmers Bank for $975,000 as an investment. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Watermark Gardens LLC purchased 2.886 acres at Iron Bridge Road and Kingsland Glen Drive in Chesterfield from Kingsland Town Center LLC for $1.65 million and plans a residential development. Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- 2500 Promenade Assoc LLC purchased a 2,800-square-foot retail property on 1.030 acres at 2500 Promenade Parkway in Chesterfield from Citizens & Farmers Bank for $975,000. Elliot Warsof, Nathan Shor and Bob Butcher represented the buyer.
People are also reading…
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Watermark Gardens VA LLC purchased 5.29 acres on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from Kingsland Town Center LLC for $1.65 million. Sam Worley and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
- Willow 13 Properties LLC purchased a 4,251-square-foot building at 6506 W. Broad St. in Henrico from AFAB Investors LLC for $895,000. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Thomas Lynde represented the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- County of Henrico purchased 4.61 acres at 2200 Westwood Ave. in Henrico from Westwood 2190 LLC for $3.35 million. Bob Porter represented the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Robert Morris II and
- Amanda Roberts purchased 6,000 square feet at 1551 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan from SanAir Technologies Laboratories for $620,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Leap Forward Investments LLC purchased 3,538 square feet at 4913 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from AGYM Holdings LLC for $499,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller, and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.
- 7701 Brook Road LLC purchased 2,207 square feet at 7701 Brook Road in Richmond from OAP Brook Road LLC for $2.362. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- S&K Leasing LLC purchased a 4,680-square-foot office building at 611 Research Road in Chesterfield from EHC LLC for $520,000. John Madures represented the buyer.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Comeplay LLC renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of office space at 6943 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Britt, Byrne & Warren renewed its lease of 3,498 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Good Times Auto Service LLC renewed its lease of 3,240 square feet of office space at 2512 Waco Street in Henrico.
- Tobacco Hut leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at the Shoppes at Forest Hill, 7340 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Luxury Furniture leased 6,500 square feet of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Lucky Roots leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 4011 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at Winding Brook, 11670 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- CoCrea Investments LLC leased 4,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 522 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- ARC Energy Services Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10054 Whitesel Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Destin Group Inc. leased 540 square feet at 5935 Hopkins Road in Richmond.
- Peter Werks LLC leased 3,005 square feet at 3007 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- Richmond Eye Associates PC renewed its 4,468-square-foot lease at 7571-7575 Cold Harbor Road in Hanover.
- Wetland Studies & Solutions LLC leased 11,747 square feet at 1620 Brook Road in Richmond.
- Direct Solutions leased 18,000 square feet at 4301-4335 Carolina Ave. in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Cardiff Custom Construction leased 955 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1334 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Dave’s Auto Spa renewed its lease of 1.05 acres at Huguenot Village Shopping Center at 11571 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- SDC Enterprises LLC leased 5,127 square feet at 6019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- ZNG Enterprises LLC, doing business as A & AAA Be Better Drivers, renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet at 7503-A Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Iron Gate Interiors by Christine Shepard LLC leased 1,369 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Communities in Schools of Chesterfield leased 2,000 square feet of flex space at 1808 Coyote Drive in Chesterfield.