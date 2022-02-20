Commercial real estate highlights: Former bank branch in Chesterfield sold for $975,000

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

WEDG Acquisitions LLC purchased the 2,800-square-foot former bank branch on 1.03 acres at 2500 Promenade Parkway in Chesterfield from Citizens & Farmers Bank for $975,000 as an investment. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Watermark Gardens LLC purchased 2.886 acres at Iron Bridge Road and Kingsland Glen Drive in Chesterfield from Kingsland Town Center LLC for $1.65 million and plans a residential development. Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:

2500 Promenade Assoc LLC purchased a 2,800-square-foot retail property on 1.030 acres at 2500 Promenade Parkway in Chesterfield from Citizens & Farmers Bank for $975,000. Elliot Warsof, Nathan Shor and Bob Butcher represented the buyer.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

Watermark Gardens VA LLC purchased 5.29 acres on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from Kingsland Town Center LLC for $1.65 million. Sam Worley and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.

Willow 13 Properties LLC purchased a 4,251-square-foot building at 6506 W. Broad St. in Henrico from AFAB Investors LLC for $895,000. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Thomas Lynde represented the purchaser.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

County of Henrico purchased 4.61 acres at 2200 Westwood Ave. in Henrico from Westwood 2190 LLC for $3.35 million. Bob Porter represented the seller.

CBRE reports the following sale:

Robert Morris II and

Robert Morris II and Amanda Roberts purchased 6,000 square feet at 1551 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan from SanAir Technologies Laboratories for $620,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

Leap Forward Investments LLC purchased 3,538 square feet at 4913 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from AGYM Holdings LLC for $499,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller, and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.

7701 Brook Road LLC purchased 2,207 square feet at 7701 Brook Road in Richmond from OAP Brook Road LLC for $2.362. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:

S&K Leasing LLC purchased a 4,680-square-foot office building at 611 Research Road in Chesterfield from EHC LLC for $520,000. John Madures represented the buyer.

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Comeplay LLC renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of office space at 6943 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

Britt, Byrne & Warren renewed its lease of 3,498 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Good Times Auto Service LLC renewed its lease of 3,240 square feet of office space at 2512 Waco Street in Henrico.

Tobacco Hut leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at the Shoppes at Forest Hill, 7340 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

Luxury Furniture leased 6,500 square feet of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Lucky Roots leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 4011 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 4011 W. Broad St. in Henrico. Starbucks Corp. leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at Winding Brook, 11670 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

CoCrea Investments LLC leased 4,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 522 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.

ARC Energy Services Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10054 Whitesel Road in Hanover.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

The Destin Group Inc. leased 540 square feet at 5935 Hopkins Road in Richmond.

Peter Werks LLC leased 3,005 square feet at 3007 W. Clay St. in Richmond.

Richmond Eye Associates PC renewed its 4,468-square-foot lease at 7571-7575 Cold Harbor Road in Hanover.

Wetland Studies & Solutions LLC leased 11,747 square feet at 1620 Brook Road in Richmond.

leased 11,747 square feet at 1620 Brook Road in Richmond. Direct Solutions leased 18,000 square feet at 4301-4335 Carolina Ave. in Henrico.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

Cardiff Custom Construction leased 955 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1334 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.

Dave's Auto Spa renewed its lease of 1.05 acres at Huguenot Village Shopping Center at 11571 Robious Road in Chesterfield.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:

SDC Enterprises LLC leased 5,127 square feet at 6019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

ZNG Enterprises LLC, doing business as A & AAA Be Better Drivers, renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet at 7503-A Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Iron Gate Interiors by Christine Shepard LLC leased 1,369 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease: