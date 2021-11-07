Commercial real estate highlights: Former luggage factory in Petersburg converted into 69 apartments sold for $9.4 million

SALES
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Fulton Street Partners bought High Street lofts at 420, 422, and 526 High St. in Petersburg from Miller & Associates for $9.4 million. Garrison Gore, Charles Wentworth, Hank Hankins, and Victoria Pickett represented the seller.
- Mitchell Scott Holdings LLC purchased the 11,904-square-foot flex building at 14300 Sommerville Court, located in Sommerville Office Park, in Chesterfield from Moseby Enterprises LLC for $1.85 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the buyer.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- ARLS Properties LLC purchased 0.89 acres on Lewistown Road at Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover from Craig Realty Group for $3 million for future retail development. David M. Smith represented the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- David and Charlyne Catanzaro purchased 3,200-square-foot building at 2711 Willard Road in Henrico from Dolan Mechanical Company for $530,250. Chip Louthan represented the purchaser.
- SARP & SU Investments LLC purchased 15.68 acres at 7200 Conifer Road in Chesterfield from Hugh T. Antrim, special commissioner, for $295,000. Chris Jenkins and Randy Cosby represented the seller.
- RPNA Capital LLC bought eight mixed-use properties at 1715, 1719, 1723 and 1727 W. Main St. and 1504, 1518, 1520 and 1603 W. Cary St. in Richmond’s Fan District from Eck Enterprises LLC. for $3 million. Kit Tyler, and Tucker “Nash” Warren Sr. represented the seller. Abhijun Gupta from Taylor Properties represented the purchaser.
- Cary St. SSA LLC. bought a one-story office building at 1834 W. Cary St. in Richmond from Eck Enterprises LLC for $2.9 million. Kit Tyler and Tucker “Nash” Warren represented the seller. Abhijun Gupta from Taylor Properties represented the buyer.
- Powhatan County purchased 19.76 acres on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County from Shady Oaks Urbine LLC for $850,000. Chris Jenkins and Joe Buhrman represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Hickory Hill Road Virginia LLC purchased the 189-acre industrial site on Hickory Hill Road in Hanover, also known as Graymont Industrial Park, from Brooks Investment II Company LLC and Brooks Investment III Company LLC for $4,745,750. Clifford B. Porter handled the marketing and sale negotiations on the seller’s behalf.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Amburn Properties LLC purchased 7.1 acres of vacant land at 522 N James St in Ashland from 522 North James Street LLC for $810,000. Chris Nowlan represented the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- 2413 Lamb Ave LLC purchased 4,178-square-foot building at 2121 Grove Ave. in Richmond from Jacqueline Noel for $905,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following sale:
- Glenn M. Hill purchased 12.7 acres at 16801 and 16811 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Old Dominion Tractor Inc. for $870,000. Robert Marshall represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Everett Land LLC purchased 1.46 acres at 200-208 Everett/ 213-17 Maury St. in Richmond from DAJ Investments for $1.6 million. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Tom Rosman represented the purchaser.
- 1310 E Cary LLC purchased 5,377-square-foot office condo at 1308-10 E. Cary St. in Richmond from BASC Commercial LLC for $569,000. Ken Campbell represented the seller. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.
- Ton-Ton LLC purchased 19,390-square-foot warehouse at 1011 Commerce Road in Richmond from RJ Company & Associates LLC, Spoor Enterprises LLC, Jefferey and Sarah Clark, Katheryn Flinchum and James Ware for $3.7 million. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the purchaser.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- HM Management LLC purchased a 35,355-square-foot former assisted living facility on 0.45 acre at 501 N. Allen Ave. in Richmond from Care GSL Richmond PropCo LP for $3.5 million. Nathan Shor handled the transaction.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- The New YCAPP Inc. expanded its lease for a total of 5,983 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Med Inc. leased 4,680 square feet of industrial space at 485 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Sunstone Counseling leased 3,137 square feet of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at 4112 Innslake Drive, Henrico.
- Southeastern Physical Therapy for Kids leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at Commonwealth Plaza, 5201 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, in Chesterfield.
- Long & Foster Companies Inc. leased 2,077 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- The Frontier Project LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at Patrick Henry Square, 313 N. 24th St., in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Global ReSale LLC leased 35,252 square feet at 11700 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- Guifang Acupuncture & Herb LLC leased 1,328 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Steward Partners Global Advisory LLC leased 3,616 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Rent The Help leased 850 square feet at 320-A Charles H Dimmock Parkway in Colonial Heights.
- Virginia Cancer Institute Inc. renewed 11,724 square feet at 1401 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Abdullah Fadel, doing business as TBD-Vape Store, leased 1,855 square feet located at 7056 Commons Plaza in Chesterfield.
- Roya Bridal Alterations LLC leased 1,500 square feet located at 1208 Concord Ave. in Henrico.