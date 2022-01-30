Commercial real estate highlights: Land at Monument Avenue and Hamilton Street sold for $5.1 million for future 263-unit apartment complex

SALES
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sales:
- Silver Hills Development Inc. purchased a 2.334-acre parcel comprised of an office building at 1301 N. Hamilton St. and a parking lot at 3700 Monument Ave. in Richmond from the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention for $5.1 million. Silver Hills plans to develop the property with a 263-unit apartment complex with a structured parking with frontage on Monument Avenue and Hamilton Street. Nathan Shor represented the buyer.
- Jemal’s 4th & Main LLC purchased a multiproperty portfolio consisting of five buildings at 8 N. Fourth St., 9 N. Fourth St., 11 N. Fourth St., 400 E. Main St. and 408 E. Main St. and three parking lots in Richmond from JMJ Corp. for $4.4 million. Nathan Shor represented the seller.
- Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC has purchased an 11,117-square-foot commercial building on 1.895 acres at 6921 Lake Harbour Drive in Chesterfield from Kirn Corp. Ltd. for $2.5 million. Austin Newman and Nathan Shor represented the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Dr. Daniel Gray purchased about 0.63 acres at U.S. 301 and Rutlandshire Drive in Hanover from HHHunt Communities for $560,000 with plans to build and operate a vision center. David M. Smith handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Randolph Homes LLC purchased 0.191 acres at 6 S. First St. in Richmond from E.H.K. Associates for $550,000. Eric Hammond and Thomas Lynde represented the seller.
- NPR Laburnum LLC purchased a 15,875-square-foot building at 4817-4823 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico from ARKS LLC for $1.467 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- Vaparc LLC purchased a 9,444-square-foot building at 10974 Richardson Road in Hanover from BC Reflections LLC for $1.1 million. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
- Mint, A Boutique Spa LLC purchased a 5,000-square-foot building at 324 Browns Hill Court in Chesterfield from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $1.137 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Staples Mill Center LLC, TVEH LLC and
- Staples Mill Center Family LLC purchased the 22,206-square-foot retail complex at 2121 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Staples Mill Retail Center LLC for $2.5 million. Cliff Porter and Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
- Westwood Investment Group LLC purchased the 43,462-square-foot retail complex at 7821 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Impact Investments Group LLC for $5.6 million. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- DDG 1100 Hull LLC purchased a 13,588-square-foot building at 1100-1102 Hull St. in Richmond Cornish Parks LP for $2.35 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- Catalyst Quads LLC purchased a 27,020-square-foot building (52 units) at 4137 and 4183 Richmond Highway and at Parkdale Ave. from Maisonettes Inc. for $2.6 million. Tom Rosman, Ryan Rilee and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- Marwaha Investments LLC purchased a 79,000-square-foot building (65 units) at 325 Brown St. in Petersburg from Cameron Building LLC for $4.35 million. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- 200 West Broad LLC purchased a 14,904-square-foot building SF at 200-204 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Carthage Associates LLC for $2.1 million. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.
- Claiborne LLC purchased a 10,429-square-foot building (26 units) at 2503-05 Lynhaven Ave. in Richmond from IM Living LLC for $1.7 million. Ryan Rilee and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
LEASES
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Clyde L. Charity renewed the lease of 4,800 square feet at 2501 Magnolia Road in Richmond.
- Northside Grille Restaurant Inc. renewed its lease of 2,954 square feet at 1215-1217 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Distance Medical Staffing leased 1,500 square feet at 209-211 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Cindy’s Alterations renewed its lease of 811 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Suite E, in Henrico.
- Crossroads of Petersburg Management Co. LLC leased 1,085 square feet at 227 E. Belt Blvd., Suite C, in Richmond.
- Drive-to-Work renewed its lease of 2,447 square feet at 4625 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Selfie Playground LLC renewed its lease of 1,915 square feet at 1301 Admiral St. in Richmond.
- Argeleny Hookah & Cafe renewed its lease of 2,660 square feet at 304 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- One Infusion Pharmacy VA LLC leased 9,600 square feet at Windsor Business Park II, 8570 Magellan Parkway, in Henrico.
- Home Helpers Home Care LLC leased 1,785 square feet at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Henrico County Public Schools leased 48,500 square feet at Regency, 1420 N. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Rexel USA Inc. renewed its lease of 24,390 square feet at 2522 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Sherwin Williams leased 4,575 square feet on a pad site at Charter Colony and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.