Commercial real estate highlights: Land sold in Innsbrook for $2.95 million for new apartment complex

SALES
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sales:
- Silver Hills Development Inc. (Silver Hills and The Edwards Communities) has purchased 3.339 acres of land at 10945 Nuckols Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico from Nuckols Corner Land LLC (Highwoods/Markel) for $2.95 million. Nathan Shor represented the buyer.
- Potomac Area Hostels Inc. purchased the former HI Richmond Hostel, a 13,704-square-foot building at 7 N. Second St. in Richmond, from American Youth Hostels Inc. for $1.8 million. Thomas Langston and David T. Kalman represented the buyer.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- TF Holdings LLC purchased a 7,350-square-foot building at 3000 Impala Drive in Henrico from Brown Hound Investments LLC for $577,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
- L&D Land Trust purchased a 33,855-square-foot building at 10223 Sycamore Drive in Hanover from Lakeridge Properties LLC for $2.4 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Waterford Midlo LLC acquired the 10,710-square-foot office building at 8012 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Midlothian LLC for $550,000. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
- KJ & JY LLC acquired the 9,818-square-foot office complex at 10806-10818 Hasty Lane in Chesterfield from Integral Development LLC for $1 million. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Nighthawk Carpentry and Remodeling LLC leased 2,870 square feet of industrial space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.
- The Wine Whisperer LLC leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Shoppes, 11525 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- The UPS Store renewed its lease of 1,836 square feet of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
- Chelsea Schmidt Photography LLC leased 1,622 square feet of retail space at 1200 McDonough St. in Richmond.
- Jackson Hewitt renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet of retail space at Walnut Hill, 2120 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. leased 20,371 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at 4480 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Nutriati Inc. renewed its lease of 2,160 square feet at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- D.R. Horton Inc. renewed 9,180 square feet at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Chesterfield.
- The Good Feet Store leased 8,016 square feet at 1600A E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Cienfuegos Law PC leased 1,356 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Splendor Shower Door Inc. renewed 5,146 square feet at 2816 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Convergint Technologies LLC renewed 9,332 square feet at 2812 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Utility Partners of America LLC leased 22,500 square feet at 8310 Shell Road in Chesterfield.
- Richmond EMG & Physiatry Associates leased 823 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Pride Technologies leased 961 square feet at 13 N. 13th St. in Richmond.
- D&L Parts Co. leased 6,250 square feet at 5805 School Ave. in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Unplugged Games Café leased 4,040 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1300 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Vape Guys leased 2,400 square feet at Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3428 Pump Road in Henrico.
- Regency Dance Academy leased 2,000 square feet in Quioccasin Station Shopping Center at 8968 Quioccasin Road in Henrico.
- Latin Express Corp. leased 1,470 square feet in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Paint N Play leased 1,370 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1334 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Augusta J. Hite leased 3,779 square feet at 7605 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- SYSO LLC, doing business as My Favorite Muffin All Day Bakery Café, leased 1,655 square feet at 10174 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Richmond Center for Christian Study leased 4,357 square feet of retail space at 6243 River Road in Henrico.