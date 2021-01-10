Commercial real estate highlights: Medical office building in GreenGate sells for for $17.952 million

SALES
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired the 45,000-square-foot medical office building at 3400 Haydenpark Lane in the GreenGate development in Henrico from Markel|Eagle Partners LLC for $17.952 million. Nathan Shor, Reid Cardon, Chris Zarpas and Chris Devine with S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented both the buyer and the seller.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- SMW Warehouses LLC purchased the Adbel Business Village, a 28,600-square-foot industrial/flex building on 4.1 acres at 8801-8899 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield, from Harrison & Hine LLC for $2.775 million as an investment. Gregg W. Beck and R. Scott Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Binnion Inc. purchased 4.03 acres at 1090 Merchants Lane in Goochland from Virginia RV Storage LLC for $320,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.
- 18 W Broad Street LLC, doing business as Kinks & Quircks LLC, purchased an 8,046-square-foot building at 18 W. Broad St. in Richmond from C&L Holdings LLC for $940,000. Colton Konvicka represented the purchaser.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Woodlands Real Estate LLC sold 2 acres in The Woodlands located at Mall Drive and Koger Center Boulevard in Chesterfield from American Pet Resort LLC for $890,000.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Currant LLC acquired a 14,308-square-foot office/retail building at 8006 W. Broad St. in Henrico from YSJ LLC for $1.78 million. Bob Porter and Cliff Porter represented the seller.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Luvi Homes LLC purchased 0.197 acre of commercial land at 3901 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond from Trustee Daanen T. Strachan (for the Dr. Eddie and Betty Strachan 2019 Trust) for $110,000. Eddie Jackson represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Park Place Associates LLC bought the 5,200-square-foot medical office building at 5207 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico from Hickory Park Properties LLC for $1.38 million. Barry Hofheimer, senior vice president at Colliers, and Scott Boyers with Highline Developments represented the seller.
- S2 5605 LLC bought 5605 Grove Ave, a 2,716-square-foot retail space in Richmond, from Kim F. Thomas for $1.26 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the seller.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- R&F Properties Associates purchased a 3,000-square-foot building at 6200 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico from Carson Properties LLC. for $480,500. Scott White handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 18 W. Broad Street LLC purchased a 8,046-square-foot mixed-use building at 18 W. Broad St. from C&L Holdings LLC for $940,000. Lory Markham, Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
- 20 E Broad Holding LLC purchased a 16,974-square-foot building with 17 units and two commercial units at 22 E. Broad St. in Richmond from 22 E Broad LLC for $3.15 million. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Lory Markham represented the seller.
***
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:
- 11482 Fox Cross Rd LLC purchased an 11,600-square-foot industrial building at 11482 Fox Cross Road in Hanover from TCS Real Estate Virginia LP for $1.12 million. Nathan Hughes and Robert Hensley represented the purchaser.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Rebkee Partners Kenway LLC acquired 1.53 acres at Nine Mile Road and Kenway Drive in Henrico from Patrick Group LC for $1 million for the development of a new 7-Eleven. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
***
Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:
- PB Petersburg Owner LLC purchased 62 acres at 2557 N. Stedman Drive in Petersburg from Larry, Keith and Ken Henshaw for $395,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Virginia Chamber of Commerce expanded and renewed 6,651 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- McLeod Belting Co. Inc. renewed 4,680 square feet at 7415 and 7417 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Perkinson Homes Inc. leased 2,333 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Pharma Cosmetix Research LLC renewed its lease of 2,927 square feet of office space at 413-D Branchway Road in Chesterfield.
- E.B. Taylor Hampton House renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of office space at 308 Libbie Ave. in Henrico.
- Anianu LLC renewed its lease of 2,307 square feet of office space at 8921 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- Hanover Avenue and Rad Tollett LLC leased 2,234 square feet of office space at 2020 Monument Ave. in Richmond.
- Capstone Corporate Finance LLC subleased 2,127 square feet of office space at the Powers-Taylor Building, 13 S. 13th St. in Richmond.
- Put Family First LLC renewed its lease of 1,314 square feet of office space at Vistas II, 5516 Falmouth St., in Henrico.
- Sweet Frog renewed its lease of 1,310 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Rubber Meets Road Inc. leased 5,416 square feet of industrial space at 5851 Lewis Road in Henrico.
- Dave & Al Holdings LLC leased 5,380 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center, 8209-8231 Hermitage Road, in Henrico.
- GloBody Fitness LC expanded with a 2,800-square-foot industrial lease at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Heritage Baptist Church leased 5,549 square feet at 9315 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County.
- Victorino de la Barrera leased 4,280 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- RVA Family Chiropractic & Wellness LLC leased 1,694 square feet at 3721 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Crab-Holic LLC leased 4,874 square feet at Stonebridge Plaza, 147-143 Stonebridge Plaza Ave., in Chesterfield.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- 119 N 18th St LLC leased 4,603 square feet of retail space at 119 N. 18th St. in Richmond.
- Hamm Transport LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial office/warehouse space at 2101 Decatur St. in Richmond.
- iCommand leased 2,012 square feet of retail space at 1307 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Code Blue Technology leased 6,000 square feet for its new headquarters at 9204 Center Oak Court in Hanover.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- One Three Audio LLC leased 2925 square feet at 4021 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond.
- The Barber Shop on 2 leased 700 square feet at 420 N. 2nd St. in Richmond.
- Studio 804 LLC leased 1,820 square feet at 6004 W. Broad St., Suite A, in Henrico.
- Mekong Restaurant leased 5,950 square feet at 6004 W. Broad St., Suite B, in Henrico.