Commercial real estate highlights: More Uptown Richmond buildings along West Main Street have sold

SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- OSC Development LLC purchased nine town homes and three vacant grass lots at 1805-1827 W. Cary St. in Richmond for $2.85 million from Eck Enterprises LLC. Kit Tyler and Tucker “Nash” Warren represented the seller.
- Carolina Capital Real Estate Partners, based in Charlotte, N.C., acquired the 47 properties at 1201 W. Main St., 1301 W. Main St., 1306 W. Main St., 1401 W. Main St., 1419-1435 W. Main St., 1508-1514 W. Main St., 1420-1430 W. Cary St. and 1118 W. Main St. from Eck Enterprises for $21.75 million. Kit Tyler and Tucker “Nash” Warren represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 2304 & 2306 W Main LLC purchased a 4,220-square-foot office building at 2304 and 2306 W. Main St. in Richmond from Eck Enterprises LLC for $640,000. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
- 4 South LLC purchased 15 units at 1612, 1614, 1616, 1618, 1624, 1626, 1628 W. Cary St. and 1816-1822 W. Cary St. in Richmond from Eck Enterprises LLC for $3.6 million. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Cornerz LLC purchased the industrial-zoned 3.8 acres in the Oak Lake Business Park at 12501 Wilfong Drive in Chesterfield from Dupont Investment Co. LLC for $505,000 as an investment. Gregg W. Beck handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Patrick Taylor purchased the 3,288-square-foot industrial building at 6525 Dickens Place in Henrico from Boose Holding Co. LLC for $575,000 and will occupy the property. Gregg Beck handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Sanford Holding Co. LLC purchased 1.8 acres of commercial land at Route 60 and Red Lane in Powhatan for $262,500. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Sound & Image Design Inc. purchased the 0.47-acre site at 7425 Brook Road in Henrico that was formerly an office of Mitchell Homes from Mitchell Homes Inc. for $413,500. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the seller. Gray Bryant and Megan Sullivan represented the buyer.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Summit Real Estate Services purchased 22,000 square feet at 3941 Deep Rock Road in Henrico from Deep Rock Rd LLC for $3.96 million. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- West End Properties LLC purchased a 2,052-square-foot building at 320 Brook Road in Richmond from 320 Brook Road LLC for $425,000. Tony Rolando represented the buyer.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Rivian LLC leased 16,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 2289 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Addison Clark LLC leased 5,523 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at Highwoods Plaza, 4470 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- Richmond Strikers Soccer Club Inc. renewed its lease of 4,075 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at Park I, Building B, 4202 Park Place Court, in Henrico.
- Thought Logic Consulting LLC renewed its lease of 3,615 square feet of office space at the Powers-Taylor Building, 13 S. 13th St., in Richmond.
- Cravens and Noll P.C. leased 3,518 square feet of office space at the Westchester Office Building, 15871 City View Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Traffic Safety Consultants Inc. renewed its lease of 2,992 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, Building I, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
- Capstone Corporate Finance LLC leased 2,127 square feet of office space at the Powers-Taylor Building, 13 S. 13th St., in Richmond.
- Alchemists leased 2,050 square feet of retail space at Stony Point Village, 3000-3096 Stony Point Road, in Richmond.
- Blue Cow Ice Cream leased 1,772 square feet of retail space at The Village shopping center, 7001-7035 Three Chopt Road, in Henrico.
- Dependacare Transportation LLC leased 1,663 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- The DRIPBaR leased 1,970 square feet of retail space at Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing II, 7000 Forest Ave., in Henrico.
- Pride Technologies LLC expanded with an additional lease of 1,096 square feet of office space at the Powers-Taylor Building, 13 S. 13th St., in Richmond.
- Pharma Cosmetix Research LLC renewed its lease of 2,927 square feet of office space at 413-D Branchway Road in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Brick and Mortar Mercantile leased 5,142 square feet at 3114 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- DAPSYN Inc. leased 1,809 square feet at 1503 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Matt Gentry Agency renewed 1,151 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- American Pest Management leased 5,007 square feet at 1750 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Life Insurance Company of North America leased 2,672 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Key Independent Development Services LLC leased 8,076 square feet of office space at 1201 Old Francis Road in Henrico.
- Structural Concepts and Components LLC leased 35,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Einstein Bagels has renewed its lease on 2,400 square feet of retail space in the Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3320 Pump Road in Henrico.
- Wasabi Sushi has renewed its lease on 2,375 square feet of retail space in the Chesterfield Meadows Shopping Center at 6515 Centralia Road in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Advantage Wall LLC leased 500 square feet at 2600 Rocky Oak Road in Powhatan.
- Dollar Tree Stores Inc. renewed 10,010 square feet at 4340 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Birreria El Ranchero renewed its lease of 1,375 square feet at 3815 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
- Kicks Boomin LLC renewed its lease of 3,312 square feet at 914 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Stone Craft LLC renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet at 13054 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- Dust-Vintage Home Furnishings renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet at 2401 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
- Defazio’s Catering leased 1,397 square feet at 6415 Rigsby Road in Henrico.