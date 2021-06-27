Commercial real estate highlights: NordicTrack parent company leases 405,000-square-foot building in Chesterfield for distribution center

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
iFIT Health & Fitness Inc., parent company of NordicTrack and other brands, leased a 405,000-square-foot distribution center at 1410 Willis Road in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- The Lawn Ranger Inc. renewed its lease of 4,386 square feet of industrial space at 8425 Erle Road in Hanover.
- Igreja Evangelica Avivamento de Fe Inc. leased 4,350 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Carbon Health leased 3,025 square feet of retail space at Carytown Place, 10 N. Nansemond St., in Richmond.
- Buff City Soap leased 2,911 square feet of retail space at Stonehenge Village on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Pegasus renewed its lease of 2,634 square feet of retail space at Post Office Square, 5600-5614 Patterson Ave., in Henrico.
- Centerville Imports Inc. renewed its lease of 2,096 square feet of office space at 12934-A Plaza Drive in Goochland.
- Maranatha Christian Church of America Inc. renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.
- The Insurance Doctor leased 1,384 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Crossing, 12216 Chattanooga Place, in Chesterfield.
- Asia Remedy VA Inc. renewed its lease of 1,280 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Luck Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
- Austin & Associates LLC leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 1910 Byrd Ave. in Richmond.
- One Place LLC renewed its lease of 9,649 square feet of office space at the Turning Basin Building, 111 Virginia St., in Richmond.
- Torchy’s Tacos leased 4,713 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- Jet Transportation and Logistics Inc. subleased 3,650 square feet of industrial space at 2223 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
- Aspen Dental Management Inc. leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at Bermuda Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- RVA Fit Guy LLC renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of retail space at the Shoppes at Staples Mill & Glenside, 7101 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Metro Communications Inc. leased 2,924 square feet of office space at 409 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Erich Bailey expanded with a lease of 2,800 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- Moore Framing LLC renewed its lease of 2,250 square feet of office space at CIP Building, 10901 Trade Road, in Chesterfield.
- Surge Staffing LLC renewed its lease of 1,840 square feet of retail space at Buford Shopping Center, 7800-34 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- BizNet Internet Services Inc. leased 1,224 square feet of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Top Game Academy renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of office space at 8324 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Black Heath Meadery renewed its lease of 4,400 square feet of industrial space at 2004 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- The Sheltering Arms Hospital renewed its lease of 4,086 square feet of office space at Tower Medical Building, 13520 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Beck Estates LLC leased 2,560 square feet of retail space at 2121 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Zeroez Richmond LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse at 241 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Advanced Foot and Ankle of Virginia leased 900 square feet at 5231 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
- Vape World and Tobacco Inc. leased 1,480 square feet at 1944 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Graham’s Ice Cream LLC leased 1,678 square feet at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- PHGRE Inc. leased 2,800 square feet at 419 N. Ridge Road in Henrico.
- Supper Club LLC leased 2,800 square feet at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico.
- Well Into Life LLC leased 3,464 square feet at 2307 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Blanchard Strategy LLC leased 528 square feet at 415 Radford Ave. in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Super Amanecer Latino Market leased 9,840 square feet at 7217 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Sierra Club Inc. renewed 3,724 square feet at 100 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- Renewal, Growth & Healing LLC leased 2,030 square feet at 8465 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- CB Midlothian LLC, doing business as Cycle Bar, leased 2,328 square feet at 14310-14312 Winterview Parkway, Suite 100 and 101, in Chesterfield.
- Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Health leased 25,600 square feet at 10161 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- RCG Behavioral Health Network LLC renewed its lease of 6,494 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Melissa Cuttery LLC leased 1,096 square feet at 200 E. Grace St. in Richmond.
- Granger Motor Corp. leased 1,311 square feet at 3101 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn R&E LLC leased 880 square feet at 201 N. Second St. in Richmond.
- Pacific 2.1 Entertainment Group Inc. leased 15,000 square feet at 2901, 2915, 2921, 2923 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Healing Interventions Inc. renewed its lease of 1,083 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Suite H, in Henrico.
- Healing Interventions Inc. renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Suite F, in Henrico.
- Alkat Electrical Contractors Inc. renewed its lease of 7,000 square feet at 3301 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.
- Susie’s Nails renewed its lease of 850 square feet at 5402
½ Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Biegler Family Investments LLC purchased approximately 5.1 acres at 6200 Currins Road in Chesterfield from CNB Properties Inc. for $1.4 million as an investment and plans to develop the property for commercial uses. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Annie O’Connor handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Brian Scrimpsher purchased the 15,327-square-foot retail building, situated on 1.1 acres at 7494 W. Broad St. in Henrico, from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million and will operate VA Cars at this new location. James Ashby IV handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- InCharge Energy Inc. purchased a 20,656-square-foot industrial building at 11625-11637 Busy Street in Chesterfield from Sanadeema LLC for $1.90 million. Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- KLM Properties Holdings LLC purchased a 7,500-square-foot building at 2528 Paradise Cove in Chesterfield from T&S Builders LLC for $875,000. Tony Rolando represented the buyer.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 713 Bancroft LLC purchased a 1,361-square-foot duplex at 713 Bancroft Ave. in Richmond from James Wilson for $200,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the purchaser.
- Cliff Duplex LLC purchased a 1,536-square-foot duplex at 3008 Cliff Ave. in Richmond from Daniel F. Craney for $205,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the purchaser.
- Randolph W. and
- Stephanie K. Jefferson purchased a 4,935-square-foot triplex at 1836 W. Grace St. in Richmond from Samer and Amanda Salhab for $735,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- 3415 Grove LLC purchased a 3,335-square-foot building at 3415 Grove Ave. in Richmond from Westgate Apartments on Grove LLC for $1.45 million. Justin Sledd, Tom Rosman and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.