Commercial real estate highlights: Retail portion of the GreenGate development in Henrico sold for $31 million
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights: Retail portion of the GreenGate development in Henrico sold for $31 million

SALES

Colliers International reports the following sales:

  • DK Greengate LLC, an affiliate of Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises, bought
  • The Row at GreenGate retail development at 12151 W. Broad St. in Henrico from GreenGate Commercial for $31 million. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick represented the seller.
  • Express Wash Property Holdings LLC purchased 10300 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Truist Bank for $1.4 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the buyer.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • 6951 Carnation Acquisition LLC purchased 2.64 acres at 6951 W. Carnation St. in Richmond from FW Properties II LLC for $300,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
  • 700 Carnation Acquisition LLC purchased 5.393 acres at 7000 W. Carnation St. in Richmond from FW Properties II LLC for $525,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
  • CRDR Management LLC purchased 2.74 acres at 710 Watkins Centre Parkway in Chesterfield from Watkins Land LLC for $400,000. Chris Jenkins, Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
  • Vanderbilt Properties LLC purchased 0.05 acres at 127 N. 18th St. in Richmond from Rochelle Holding Co. for $150,000. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Thomas Lynde represented the seller.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • VAR LTL LLC purchased the 16,590-square-foot industrial facility at 3609 E. Belt Boulevard in Richmond from BEX Asset Management LLC for $2 million. Robert Porter III represented the seller.

***

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Cava Capital LLC purchased 37,264-square-foot office buildings on 0.79 acre at 2315 and 2317 Westwood Ave. in Henrico from Associated Investors for $887,000. Joyner Commercial represented the buyer.

***

CBRE reports the following sale:

  • SYREH LLC purchased a 6,000-square-foot building at 1551 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan from SanAir Technologies Laboratories for $675,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.

***

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:

  • B.W. Dynamic Integration LLC purchased a 4,095-square-foot building on a 0.394-acre lot at 8719 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Roger Neil Industries LLC for $690,000. Rebecca von Meister represented the seller.

***

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Hungary Spring Properties LLC purchased a 16,150-square-foot building at 2739-2757 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico from the Manuel G. Loupassi Limited Partnership for $2.7 million. Tony Rolando handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

***

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

  • Mayson K Properties LLC purchased an 8,036-square-foot mixed-use property at 1316-18 E. Cary St. in Richmond from De Rien LLC for $1.8 million. Lory Markham represented the seller.
  • 2413 Lamb Ave LLC purchased a 4,178-square-foot building at 2121 Grove Ave. in Richmond from Jacqueline Noel for $905,000. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.

***

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:

  • JWN Properties LLC purchased an 8,500-square-foot retail property on 1.005 acre at 2604 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights from Colonial Heights of AL LLC for $2.2 million. Chris Zarpas, Mike Zarpas and Nathan Shor represented the seller.

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams leased 1,353 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange on West Cary Street in Richmond.
  • Mom’s Siam 3 Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar leased 6,576 square feet of retail space at West Broad Village, 2400 Old Brick Road, in Henrico.
  • Merillat Building Products LLC leased 12,444 square feet of industrial space at 2100 Magnolia St. in Richmond.
  • The Sheltering Arms Hospital renewed its lease of 12,413 square feet of office space at East Shore III, 140 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
  • Dog Krazy Inc. leased 4,500 square feet of retail space at Stony Point Village, 3000-3096 Stony Point Road, in Richmond.
  • Aware Recovery Care Inc. leased 4,364 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at Center Park V, 4405 Cox Road, in Henrico.
  • The Redeemed Christian Church of God renewed its lease of 2,690 square feet of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.
