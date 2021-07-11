Commercial real estate highlights: Retail property in Chesterfield sells for $1.26 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Redwood Collective Acquisitions LLC purchased a 3,120-square-foot retail building, situated on 1.27 acres, at 11321 Polo Place in Chesterfield from Shaler Investors L.P. for $1.26 million as an investment. James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- YIASOU III LLC purchased the 10,000-square-foot retail building at 10747 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from RDKMT LLC for $1.29 million as an investment. Graham Stoneburner and R. Scott Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller; Michael A. Shaia represented the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Canterland Properties Inc. acquired a 35,000-square-foot warehouse at 5455 and 5463 Canterbury Road in King and Queen County from Hilldrup Properties Inc. for $585,000. Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following sale:
- Christian Brothers Automotive Corp. purchased 1.12 acres at 12000 Bermuda Crossroad Land in Chesterfield from Bermuda Crossroads Marketplace L.C. for $550,000. Ellen Long represented the seller.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Dumera Properties Two LLC purchased Bowles Farm Plaza, a 28,109-square-foot retail center on 2.91 acres at 7500 Jackson Arch Drive in Hanover, from HAMA II LLC for $4.45 million. Nathan A. Shor and David T. Kalman represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Boost renewed its lease of 1,125 square feet of office space at 6856 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Tridium Inc. renewed its lease of 35,731 square feet of office space at Westerre I, 3951 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- D.R. Horton Inc. expanded its lease for a total of 9,180 square feet of office space at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Chesterfield.
- Goodwill Industries of Central VA Inc. renewed its lease of 6,958 square feet of retail space at 6202 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Midlothian Children’s Dentistry LLC expanded its lease for a total of 6,032 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 WcMain Street, in Chesterfield.
- Joseph C. Cox Jr. D.D.S. renewed 1,100 square feet at 3850 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Networking Solutions Inc. leased 2,605 square feet of office/warehouse at 711 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
- Advanced Trucking LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- 1600 West Broad Street LLC leased 1,620 square feet at 1127 W. Main St. in Richmond.
- Amurcon Realty Co. leased 6,170 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Smoker’s World leased 1,232 square feet at 8125 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Fresh Move Media LLC has leased 3,308 square feet of office space at 4191 Innslake Drive, Suite 118, in Henrico.
- Mobiledumps LLC has leased 2,115 square feet of office space at 3425 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.
- Long and Foster has leased 1,100 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes Patriots Landing at 7410 Cooper Tavern Road in Quinton.
- Bainbridge Community Ministry has leased 883 square feet of office space in Oxbridge Square Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Confident Living Home Therapy Consulting LLC leased 3,059 square feet located at 8906-F West Broad St., in the s Gold’s Gym Plaza, in Henrico.
- Vahhalla Tactical LLC leased 16,036 square feet located at 1727 Rhoadmiller Street in Richmond.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Bell Fischer Wesley Therapy & Consulting LLC renewed its lease of 530 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 207, in Henrico.