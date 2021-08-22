Commercial real estate highlights: Shopping center in Powhatan County sells for $4.325 million

SALES
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Ruffin Mill LLC bought The Maxey Center at 3452 Anderson Highway in Powhatan from JWN Properties LLC for $4.325 million. The 17,235-square-foot center is fully leased with tenants including Powhatan Medical Associates, Edward Jones, Angela’s Italian Restaurant, Napier ERA and Powhatan Gentle Dentistry. Nathan Shor, Elliot Warsof, Thomas Langston, Chris Zarpas and Mike Zarpas represented the seller. Mike Carroll of General Land represented the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- SNP La Diff LLC purchased the 112,000-square-foot retail/office building, used by home furnishings retailer La Diff, at 123 S. 14th St. in Richmond from ICM Enterprises LLC for $10.5 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- Cava Capital purchased 0.095 acre at 2405, 2323 and 2321 Westwood Ave. in Richmond from 4100 Tomlynn Street-Rebkee LLC and 4100 Tomlynn Street-Fountainhead LLC for $1.775 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Lewis Road Land Company LLC purchased the 5,416-square-foot industrial building, situated on 2.6 acres at 5851 Lewis Road in Henrico, from American Business Continuity Domes Inc. for $1.15 million as an investment. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Jonathan C. Kinney Trustee purchased 79 acres at Interstate 64 and Eltham Road in New Kent County from Lewis C. Burrell Estate for $950,000 as an investment. Pete Waldbauer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Urbanna at Hioaks LP purchased 12.27 acres at 6850 Atmore Drive in Richmond from FW Properties II LLC for $725,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
- 18 W. Franklin St. LLC purchased a 7,834-square-foot building at 415 and 425 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond from MJK Properties LLC for $1.4 million. Jamie Galanti represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Omar White acquired the 2,000-square-foot retail building at 503 E. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico from John and Audrey Settle LLC for $312,500. Cliff Porter represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Ramna Associate LLC purchased 0.738 acre of commercial mixed-use land at 4921 S. Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield from Pamela M. Pierce for $162,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- HWHL LLC purchased the 5,217-square-foot building at 5316 Patterson Ave. in Richmond from LLC MCR for $1.16 million. Marc Allocca, Harrison McVey and John Moore handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
CBRE reports the following sales:
- Varsha Bharad purchased a 798-square-foot space at 5230 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, from 5230 Hickory Park LLC for $185,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Self Insurance Services LLC renewed 1,846 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates LTD renewed 7,670 square feet at 8266 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- The Pediatric Center renewed 7,119 square feet at 10571 Telegraph Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Nathan’s Roof Repairs Inc. renewed 2,132 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Born To Be Great II leased 1,500 square feet of office space at Dabney Office Park, 2114 Dabney Road, in Henrico.
- Tidewater Cellars leased 1,500 square feet of office space at Dabney Office Park, 2114 Dabney Road, in Henrico.