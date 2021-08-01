Commercial real estate highlights: Southside Speedway sells for $4.5 million; Wegmans buys 217 acres in Hanover for $4 million

SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Chesterfield County purchased the 41.392-acre Southside Speedway property at 12800 Genito Road in Chesterfield from Sue Clements and Patsy Stargardt for $4.5 million. Chris Jenkins and Randy Cosby represented the seller.
- Wegmans Food Markets Inc. purchased about 217.33 acres at Ashcake and Sliding Hill roads in Hanover from Air Park Associates L.P. for $4 million. Chris Jenkins, Bill Barnett and Joe Buhrman represented the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Peak Performance Global LLC purchased the 6,076-square-foot former bank branch at 5300 Patterson Ave, situated on 0.49 acres, from Atlantic Union Bank for $1.57 million. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Boss Enterprises 2021 Inc. acquired 1.82 acres of land at 10384 Dow Gil Road in Hanover from Downing-Gilman LLC for $265,000. Cliff Porter represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC purchased the 5,911-square-foot building at 3427-3429 W. Cary St. in Richmond from SKEET2 Holdings LLC for $1.25 million. Marc Allocca and Hamilton Shaheen handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Cava Capital purchased 0.095 acre at 2405, 2323 and 2321 Westwood Ave. in Richmond from 4100 Tomlynn Street-Rebkee LLC and 4100 Tomlynn Street-Fountainhead LLC for $1.775 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Commonwealth Engineering & Sales Inc. renewed 7,352 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
- Ben Williams Law PLLC leased 861 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- Southern Smiles LLC leased 756 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- KM Hotels LLC renewed 2,208 square feet at 6627 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Lillie R. Bennett M.D. renewed 1,390 square feet at 1510 N. 28th St. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Simplisafe Inc. leased 16,015 square feet of office space at 4840 Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
- Marco’s Pizza leased 1,600 square feet of retail space at 1070 Virginia Center Parkway in Henrico.
- Blackbird Tees LLC renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.
- Burke’s Westgate Stores LLC leased 27,476 square feet of retail space at Ashland-Hanover Shopping Center, 203-259 Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- DBG Fitness LLC renewed its lease of 7,066 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, Building I, 3801-27 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
- Chadwick, Washington, Moriarty, Elmore & Bunn P.C. renewed its lease and expanded for a total of 4,359 square feet of office space at West Shore II, 201 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Glatter Fitness renewed its lease of 3,500 square feet of office space at 6945 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- T-Mobile Northeast LLC leased 2.500 square feet of retail space at Ashland-Hanover Shopping Center, 203-259 Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- Kevleen LLC renewed its lease of 1,874 square feet of retail space at 5412 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Justmanes Hair Salon leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Bermuda Crossroads, 12100 Bermuda Crossroads Lane, in Chesterfield.
- Kabul Mart LLC leased 1,165 square feet of retail space at 2601 Tuckernuck Drive in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- JF Sobieski Mechanical Contractors Inc. leased 6,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 551 Eastpark Court in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- C&R Consulting LLC leased 995 square feet at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
- Hung T. Boi leased 184 square feet at 413-421 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- Hicks Properties LLC leased 125 square feet at 413-421 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following lease:
- Hair by QJ leased 1,200 square feet at 209 N. Third St. in Richmond.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- LaCucina Ristorante renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
- Weight Watchers renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Commonwealth Insurance Solutions LLC leased 2,495 square feet at 4191 Innslake Drive, Suite 212, in Henrico.
- Rio Grande LLC, doing business as Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill, leased 2,270 square feet located at 10445 Midlothian Turnpike, Pocono Green Shopping Center, in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- The Dessert Diva RVA LLC leased 3,618 square feet of retail space at 6 N. 19th St. in Richmond.
- Sandy Williams IV and Alexander Zohore leased 2,248 square feet of retail space at 403 E. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.