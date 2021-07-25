Commercial real estate highlights: Strip shopping center near Downtown Short Pump sells for $8.32 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Advanced Properties of Boca Raton, Fla., acquired the 62,657-square-foot Ice Zone Shops at Downtown Short Pump in Henrico from Colony Lake LLC for $8.32 million. The shopping center is 97% leased to six tenants. Sale negotiations were handled by Catharine Spangler, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- 410 Pine Street LLC purchased the 13,060-square-foot building at 207 W. Franklin St. in Richmond from Brooks Franklin Street Limited Partnership for $1.03 million. Jim McVey, John Thompson and Eliza Izard represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Randall W. Hall acquired the 6,432-square-foot office building at 10045 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from MDC Real Estate LLC for $540,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- OtoMed LLC purchased a 6,664-square-foot space at 729-733 W. Cary St. in Richmond from Cary Laurel LLC for 790,000. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- The Richmond Forum Inc. renewed its lease of 2,938 square feet of office space at 110-114 S. 15th St. in Richmond.
- BellaCuttery LLC leased 2,543 square feet of office space at 13511 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield.
- Nation’s Best CPR LLC leased 1,829 square feet of office space at 620 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- AgMKTG LLC leased 3,635 square feet at 3007 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- NDL Inc., doing business as Lighting Environments, leased 4,251 square feet at 3416-3424 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- JD Quality Pouches LLC leased 5,000 square feet at 2050 Val Park Drive in Goochland.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease: