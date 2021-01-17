 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights: Three office buildings in Henrico sell for $19.2 million
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights: Three office buildings in Henrico sell for $19.2 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEs

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • Midtown Richmond LLC, a Florida-based entity, acquired three office buildings in Henrico — One Holland Place at 2235 Staples Mill Road, Vistas I at 5540 Falmouth St. and Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. — from Allegiancy for a total of $19.2 million. Will Bradley and Mark Williford represented the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • H.B. Property Associates LLC purchased 19.84 acres on Corporate Road in Petersburg from North Bay Commonwealth Co. for $79,000. Bill Barnett, Joe Buhrman and Chris Jenkins represented the seller.
  • Masha Real Estate purchased 2 acres at 4101 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond from Reality I LLC for $170,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.

***

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • 403 N Cleveland LLC purchased a 3,939-square-foot building with six units at 403 N. Cleveland St. in Richmond from 403 North Cleveland LLC for $985,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.

LEASEs

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Sweet Disaster Dance leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at Walnut Hill, 2120 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
  • Reliance Acquisitions LLC renewed its lease of 1,892 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • Cloud Managed Services Group Inc. leased 1,432 square feet of office space at 5701-5707 Grove Ave. in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Richmond Polytechnic LLC leased 48,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 1306 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Counseling Alliance of Virginia LLC leased 6,720 square feet at 2924 Emerywood Ave. in Henrico.
  • Complete, Whole, Compassionate Care leased 1,200 square feet at 1700 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.

******

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following lease:

  • The Bridge RVA/Vineyard Christian Fellowship leased 1,250 square feet of office space at 1405 Westover Hills Blvd., Suites 4 and 6, in Richmond.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News