Commercial real estate highlights: Tim Reid Productions leases space at 8205 Hermitage Road, former bank operations center sold for $3.1 million

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- OTL Community Services LLC leased 3,648 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Building Blocks LLC leased 2,127 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Davang Dhaka dba Qwark Inc. leased 2,162 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- C7 Works LLC leased 33,855 square feet at 10223 Sycamore St. in Hanover.
- Smooth Skin Laser LLC leased 1,000 square feet at 2305 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Image Business Interiors LLC leased 3,700 square at 201 W. Seventh St. in Richmond.
- HTG Supply LLC leased 5,000 square feet at 10351 Cedar Lane in Hanover.
- Old School Antiques LLC leased 10,732 square feet at 13597 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Love Affair Creative Inc. leased 2,250 square feet at 3915 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
People are also reading…
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer report the following leases:
- Dolgencorp Inc. renewed 7,725 square feet of office space at 7828 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Abbott Laboratories leased 6,494 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
- The Playhouse Academy LLC renewed 4,950 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Staples Mill, 8300 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- America’s Best leased 4,007 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Village, 11400 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,409 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.
- Analytical Services leased 1,067 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Intermission Barcade LLC leased 7,124 square feet of retail space at Northcross Center, 10180 Lakeridge Parkway, in Ashland.
- American Residential Services LLC leased 6,480 square feet of industrial space at 11132 Progress Road in Ashland.
- MommaLuna leased 2,720 square feet of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 W. Broad St.
- FedEx Office and Print Service Inc. renewed 1,650 square feet of retail space at East Parham Place, 8800 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Grace and Peace Center Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Parham Massage leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Brandy Hill Plaza, Mechanicsville Turnpike at Lee Davis Road, in Hanover.
- Sprezza LLC leased 7,800 square feet of retail space at The Turning Basin, 111 Virginia St., in Richmond.
- Vitamin Shoppe Industries LLC renewed 3,500 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Station, 11301 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- New Beginnings Learning Center Inc. leased 3,360 square feet of retail space at 1117 W. Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- WWEX Franchise Holdings LLC leased 3,063 square feet of office space at Summit Suites, 3122 W. Marshall St., in Henrico.
- Smoke Friendly leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
- 1st Class Real Estate RVA leased 1,472 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Graffit’s Ink Gallery renewed 1,200 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Revival Explosion Ministries Corp. added 926 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Technology Assurance Group Inc. leased 2,305 square feet at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian.
- Open Arms LLC leased 1,616 square feet at 104 N. 19th St. in Richmond.
- East End Pregnancy Center leased 2,200 square feet at 4715 Nine Mile Road in Richmond.
- Therapeutic Counseling & Consulting leased 1,556 square feet at 8814 Fargo Road in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Snap Office Supplies LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 2412 Granite Ridge Road in Goochland.
- Rock Gate Capital LLC leased 5 acres of yard space at 10985 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- XF Massage LLC leased 2,125 square feet of retail space at 10805 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
***
***
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
- Big E. Ranch LLC, Big E. Ranch II LLC and Big E. Ranch III LLC purchased approximately 546.8 acres at 11301 Trents Bridge Road and 16700 and 16990 Exter Mill Road in Chesterfield from Heart of Virginia Council Inc. for $3,750,000. Colton Konvicka and Chris Jenkins represented the purchaser.
- PAWK LLC purchased 29,342 square feet at 2240 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Westerre Parkway LLC purchased an 1,681-square-foot office condo at 3711 Westerre Parkway, Suite C, in Henrico for $375,000.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- PAWK LLC purchased 29,342 square feet at 2240 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield from 2240 Oak Lake LLC for $2,250,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
- Metadata Properties LLC purchased 2,472 square feet at 575-B Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield from BDG Properties LLC for $250,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.