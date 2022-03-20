Commercial real estate highlights: TowneBank buys former Short Pump branch for $2.25 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- TowneBank purchased the former 8,000-square-foot bank branch at 11704 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Short Pump Town Center LLC for $2.25 million and executed a 20-year ground lease to serve as a local banking office. Danny Holly handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- Bollinger Properties LLC purchased an 8,000-square-foot building at 5609-5611 Patterson Ave. in Richmond from Blue Building LLC for $2.8 million as an investment to accommodate Stony Point Wealth Management’s office. Existing first-floor tenants include a full-service salon and wellness spa; the second floor walk-up features office space for financial services. Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 1481 Darbytown Road Opportunity Zone LLC purchased 1.76 acres at 1481 Darbytown Road in Henrico from Eventus Enterprises for $110,000. Ryan Fanelli and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
- Realty Income Properties 26 LLC purchased a 2,657-square-foot building at 7300 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from MDW Holdings LLC for $825,000. Michael Morris, Thomas Lynde and Jim McVey represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- D.R. Horton Inc. purchased 102.2 acres at 10300-10410 River Road in Chesterfield from Peacefield Development Corp. for $700,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller, and Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Harold Vega purchased a 3,035-square-foot retail space on 0.95 acre at 6135 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond from Soon Han for $950,000. Sean Yoon represented the seller.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
California-based
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- The Villas at Swift Creek Development LLC purchased 47.81 acres at 6501 Woolbridge Road in Chesterfield from Stopf Montez Development LLC for $3.4 million. Ellen Long represented the seller.
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:
- MAQ Property LLC purchased a 3,800-square-foot industrial building at 2510 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond from Dorothy Miller for $375,000. Nathan Hughes represented the seller.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- 3416 Stuart Avenue LLC purchased a 16,016-square-foot multifamily building at 306 E. Grace St. in Richmond from 306 Grace LLC for $2.2 million. Madeleine Alderman and Brett McNamee represented the buyer.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- 9464 Chamberlayne LLC purchased the HNG Building, an 11,020-square-foot office building on 0.945 acre at 9464 Chamberlayne Road in Hanover from Harris, Norman & Giles for $1.695 million. David T. Kalman represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Magellan Technology Inc. leased 8,350 square feet at 5604 Charles City Circle in Henrico.
- Capital Dental Design leased 4,778 square feet at 6946 Forest Ave. in Richmond.
- ADT LLC leased 15,000 square feet at 8751 Park Central Drive in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Cascades Holdings US Inc. leased 160,850 square feet of industrial space at 1100 Dinwiddie Ave. in Richmond.
- Hanover Insurance Group renewed its lease of 12,155 square feet of office space at Glen Forest, 7130 Glen Forest Drive, in Henrico.
- Walgreens renewed its lease of 5,820 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Center, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Local Legends Consulting LLC leased 7,100 square feet of warehouse space at 2240 Oak Lake Boulevard in Chesterfield.
- Jawad Inc. leased 6,500 square feet of retail space at 9031 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- XPO Logistics leased 2,666 square feet of warehouse space at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Thayer Saleh, dba Tobacco Hut, leased 2,325 square feet at 3039 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Mechanicsville Wings LLC leased 6,000 square feet at 7230 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
- Carmed Inc. leased 2,413 square feet at 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Freedom Forever Virginia leased 20,583 square feet at 4312-16 Eubank Road in Henrico.
- Corbett Technology Solutions leased 20,000 square feet at Mongo Way in Hanover.
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following leases:
- Flooring RVA leased 6,620 square feet of industrial space at 8598 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
- Hanbury leased 3,400 square feet of office space at 119 W. Broad St. in Richmond.