Commercial real estate highlights: TowneBank buys former Short Pump branch for $2.25 million

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

TowneBank purchased the former 8,000-square-foot bank branch at 11704 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Short Pump Town Center LLC for $2.25 million and executed a 20-year ground lease to serve as a local banking office. Danny Holly handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Bollinger Properties LLC purchased an 8,000-square-foot building at 5609-5611 Patterson Ave. in Richmond from Blue Building LLC for $2.8 million as an investment to accommodate Stony Point Wealth Management's office. Existing first-floor tenants include a full-service salon and wellness spa; the second floor walk-up features office space for financial services. Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

1481 Darbytown Road Opportunity Zone LLC purchased 1.76 acres at 1481 Darbytown Road in Henrico from Eventus Enterprises for $110,000. Ryan Fanelli and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.

Realty Income Properties 26 LLC purchased a 2,657-square-foot building at 7300 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from MDW Holdings LLC for $825,000. Michael Morris, Thomas Lynde and Jim McVey represented the seller.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

D.R. Horton Inc. purchased 102.2 acres at 10300-10410 River Road in Chesterfield from Peacefield Development Corp. for $700,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller, and Robert Porter III represented the buyer.

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

Harold Vega purchased a 3,035-square-foot retail space on 0.95 acre at 6135 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond from Soon Han for $950,000. Sean Yoon represented the seller.

Colliers International reports the following sale:

California-based

101 North A ST LLC purchased 1200 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield from 1200 Huguenot Road LLC for $6.92 million. The Fresh Market leases the 31,394-square-foot property. Mark Williford, Will Bradley, Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the seller.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:

The Villas at Swift Creek Development LLC purchased 47.81 acres at 6501 Woolbridge Road in Chesterfield from Stopf Montez Development LLC for $3.4 million. Ellen Long represented the seller.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:

MAQ Property LLC purchased a 3,800-square-foot industrial building at 2510 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond from Dorothy Miller for $375,000. Nathan Hughes represented the seller.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:

3416 Stuart Avenue LLC purchased a 16,016-square-foot multifamily building at 306 E. Grace St. in Richmond from 306 Grace LLC for $2.2 million. Madeleine Alderman and Brett McNamee represented the buyer.

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:

9464 Chamberlayne LLC purchased the HNG Building, an 11,020-square-foot office building on 0.945 acre at 9464 Chamberlayne Road in Hanover from Harris, Norman & Giles for $1.695 million. David T. Kalman represented the seller.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

Magellan Technology Inc. leased 8,350 square feet at 5604 Charles City Circle in Henrico.

Capital Dental Design leased 4,778 square feet at 6946 Forest Ave. in Richmond.

ADT LLC leased 15,000 square feet at 8751 Park Central Drive in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Cascades Holdings US Inc. leased 160,850 square feet of industrial space at 1100 Dinwiddie Ave. in Richmond.

Hanover Insurance Group renewed its lease of 12,155 square feet of office space at Glen Forest, 7130 Glen Forest Drive, in Henrico.

Walgreens renewed its lease of 5,820 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Center, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

Local Legends Consulting LLC leased 7,100 square feet of warehouse space at 2240 Oak Lake Boulevard in Chesterfield.

Jawad Inc. leased 6,500 square feet of retail space at 9031 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

XPO Logistics leased 2,666 square feet of warehouse space at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

Thayer Saleh, dba Tobacco Hut, leased 2,325 square feet at 3039 W. Cary St. in Richmond.

Mechanicsville Wings LLC leased 6,000 square feet at 7230 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.

Carmed Inc. leased 2,413 square feet at 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.

CBRE reports the following leases:

Freedom Forever Virginia leased 20,583 square feet at 4312-16 Eubank Road in Henrico.

Corbett Technology Solutions leased 20,000 square feet at Mongo Way in Hanover.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following leases: