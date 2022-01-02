Commercial real estate highlights: Two office buildings in Innsbrook Corporate Center sell for $20.8 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- The Runnymede Corp. based in Virginia Beach acquired two buildings in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico — the Hamilton Beach building at 4421 Waterford Drive and the Waterfront Plaza building at 4401 Waterfront Drive — from Highwoods Properties for $20.8 million. Eric Robison and Bo McKown with the Capital Markets Group represented the seller.
- Stanley Martin Companies LLC purchased about 4.61 acres at 10101 Brook Road in Henrico from VCC Partners LLC for $2.3 million. Stanley Martin Homes received rezoning approval to build approximately 75 town homes on the vacant land between the mall’s ring road and a Virginia Credit Union branch and a Wendy’s restaurant on Brook Road. Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Wyatt Family Group LLC purchased a 20,000-square-foot industrial/flex building at 2412 Pari Way in Chesterfield from Trolley Station LLC for $3.15 million as an investment. R. Scott Douglas, Graham Stoneburner and Craig Douglas handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser and the seller.
- CrossRay Holdings LLC purchased the Center of the Universe Brewing Co. building, a 12,152-square-foot industrial building at 11293 Air Park Road in Hanover, from Thunder Properties LLC for $1.4 million. Evan Magrill handled the negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Bellwood Crossing LLC purchased 3.5 acres at 8009, 8011, 8031, 8045 and 8075 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from The Diamond Group LLC for $1.35 million. Chris Jenkins, Randy Cosby and Michael Good represented the purchaser, and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
- SR Westwood Avenue LLC purchased a 129,800-square-foot building on 4.76 acres at 2031 Westwood Ave. in Richmond from Westwood Development Group LLC for $7.5 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Standard Community LLC purchased 2,080 square feet of retail space on 6 acres known as 5380 Darbytown Road from Yolanda and Sheila Savoy for $171,000. Rob Brown and Bernard Heyward represented the purchaser.
***
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Magnolia Wash and Express Property Holdings LLC purchased 2.08 acres at 1880 Stavemill Crossing Lane in Powhatan from Stavemill II LLC for $1.1 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the seller.
- UG Necessity Retail Fund 2 LP purchased Meadowbrook Shopping Center, a 16.77-acre site located at 5700-5760 Hopkins Road in Richmond from Premier RE FUND V LLC for $16 million. Peter Vick, Harrison Hall and Maddy Spear represented the seller.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Quinton Properties LLC purchased a 2.932-acre parcel at 2301 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent from the John F. Daniel Revocable Living Trust for $1.25 million. Robert Marshall represented the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Atlantic Leases LLC purchased 6,048 square feet at 13 W. Old St. in Petersburg from Theresa and Jeffrery Munn for $330,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
- Immersive Cary LLC purchased 12,770 square feet of retail at 3331-3325 W. Cary St. in Richmond from 3325 Associates for $2.2 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
***
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Parkway Corp. purchased 0.72-acre at 115 N. Foushee St., 3 E. Grace St., 9 E. Grace St. and 101 W. Grace St. in Richmond from Jim’s Family Corp. for $2.875 million. Nathan Shor represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Dapsyn Inc. leased 1,809 square feet at 1503 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University expanded and renewed 9,332 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Subway Real Estate LLC renewed 1,600 square feet of retail space at Staples Mill Shopping Center, 4026 Glenside Drive, in Henrico.
- JaysCrown LLC leased 1,525 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty leased 1,296 square feet of office space at West Shore I, 100 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- WorldPac Inc. renewed 34,500 square feet of industrial space at Fairgrounds, Building G, 4551-4593 Carolina Ave. in Henrico.
- Celebree School leased 10,694 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Twin Oaks, 3601-3641 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- Justmanes Hair Salon leased 8,450 square feet of retail space at Robious Hall Shopping Center, 10064 Robious Road, in Chesterfield.
- PBMares LLP renewed 7,282 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Index Fasteners renewed 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 12639 Oaklake Crest Way in Chesterfield.
- G2 Orthopedics renewed 5,006 square feet of office space at West Shore I, 100 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Greater Richmond Partnership Inc. leased 4,333 square feet of office space at Gateway Plaza, 800 E. Canal St., in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Victorino de la Barrera leased 4,280 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- Capital Interior Contractors Inc. leased 35,000 square feet at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover.
- Zachary Miller leased 1,572 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Mad Rose Co. leased 1,684 square feet at 4820 Lake Brook Drive in Henrico.
- Renewal Therapy & New Peaks Counseling leased 667 square feet at 2000 Bremo Road in Henrico.
***
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Biringer Builders renewed 1,870 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1260 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Paul Saunders DDS renewed 1,200 square feet of retail space in Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3422 Pump Road in Henrico.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Duc The Tran & Tuan Cong Doan leased 5,711 square feet at 10073 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Subway Realty LLC, doing business as Subway, renewed 1,200 square feet at 4386 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Tacos Y Tequila LLC leased 3,591 square feet at 419-421 Strawberry St. and 2217 Rear Park Ave. in Richmond.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- RVA Life Fitness leased 900 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 127, in Richmond.
- Chesterfield County Chamber of Commerce leased 1,576 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Shannon Loy LLC leased 1,532 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Direct Source Staffing LLC leased 1,531 of office/flex space at 7921 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield. Lebs Breeden represented the landlord in this transaction.
- VertiGIS LLC leased 6,679 square feet of office space at 9011 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield. Bill Phillips represented the tenant in this transaction.