Commercial real estate highlights: Virginia Urology building at Stony Point sold for $52.15 million

SALES
JLL reports the following sale:
- JLLX Stony Point DST, which is tied to JLL Income Property Trust fund, acquired an 87,000-square-foot medical office building at 9101 Stony Point Drive from Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership for $52.15 million. The building, constructed in 2018, has a long-term lease as headquarters for Virginia Urology.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- WWS XXX LLC purchased 5,556-square-foot multi-family units at 2 and 4 N. Dooley Ave. in Richmond from 2 N Dooley and Four Dooley LLC for $1.25 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller. Jerry Ford represented the purchaser.
- 313 Goshen LLC purchased a portfolio of four houses at 313-319 Goshen St. in Richmond from WWS IV LLC for $995,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller. Jerry Ford represented the purchaser.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Porter Street Holdings LLC acquired the 26,500-square-foot The Tuckahoe Building at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico from 8921 Three Chopt LLC for $1.95 million. The transaction was completed by Bo McKown of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group, along with Reilly Marchant.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Real Estate Pursuits LLC purchased the 83,025-square-foot building at 14000 Justice Road in Chesterfield from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $14.15 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- JRB MOB Investments purchased the 3,246-square-foot building at 2221 Pump Road in Henrico from LVK Holdings LLC for $640,000. Wood Thornton and Jimmy Martin handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Leon Litz purchased 1,200-square-feet of space at 3936 Springfield Road from Lewis Enterprise for $230,000. Matt Hamilton represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Medical Home Plus Inc. leased 390 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
- Cognicion LLC leased 6,986 square feet at 1510 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Motorola Solutions Inc. renewed 5,314 square feet at 1732 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- IvyRehab Midlothian LLC leased 2,081 square feet at 14308 Winterview Parkway in Chesterfield.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Focus Richmond LLC leased 1,100 square feet of office space at 122 Granite Ave. in Richmond.
- TMS NeuroHealth Centers Richmond LLC expanded to 3,080 square feet of office space at East Shore I, 100 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
- StaffMark Holdings Inc. renewed its lease of 1,550 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Pinnacle Cabinetry & Design LLC leased 1,250 square feet of industrial space at 2079-2099 Dabney Road, in Henrico.
- Groome Management LLC leased 8,168 square feet of office space at the Bookbindery, 2201 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Broyles Transport Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Rag & Bones Bicycle Cooperative leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 2916 Dawn Ave. in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Lucky Dog Pet Spaw LLC leased 1,082 square feet at 11950 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Chewy’s Bagels LLC leased 2,363 square feet at 3138 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Emmett L. Jones, doing business as Emmett L. Jones Ph.D. & Associates, leased 1,694 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Asian Massage Center leased 1,232 square feet at 8127 Staples Mill Road in the Wistar Center in Henrico.
- ETC Events leased 2,461 square feet at 8101–8103 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Babylon Micro Farms has leased 9,790 square feet of industrial space at 3407 Carlton St. in Richmond.
- Professional Auto Care LLC has leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at 4825 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Schmidt Wealth Management & Associates LLC leased 2,383 square feet at 2812 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 120, in Henrico.
- Yoga Six Richmond LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 3810 W. Broad St. Suite 105, in Richmond.