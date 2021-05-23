Commercial real estate highlights: Warehouse/office building on Dabney Road in Henrico sells for $4.3 million

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Spy Rock Real Estate LLC purchased a 71,029-square-foot building on 5.82 acres at 2250 Dabney Road in Henrico from Power Plant Properties LLC for $4.3 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser and the seller.
- Breez-In Associates LC purchased a 2,760-square-foot retail building, situated on 4.02 acres at 17701 John Tyler Highway in Charles City County, from Sandy Point Inc. for $235,000. Dawn F. Griggs handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- DSM Virginia Properties LLC purchased a 4,338-square-foot building at 1511 Brook Road in Richmond from Lyons Properties LLC for $590,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.
- Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe purchased 41.9 acres on Dorrell Road in King William County from Patricia G. Napier for $175,000. Hank Campbell represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- 10160 Crossridge LLC bought a 8,916-square-foot office at 10160 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from CrossRidge Ventures LLC for $1.77 million. Cliff Porter and Robert Porter III represented the seller.
- Yellowfin Estates LLC bought a 6,751-square-foot office/warehouse space at 11256 Air Park Road in Hanover from Gloria M. Sydnor for $750,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 2907Cary LLC purchased a 4,742-square-foot space at 2905-07 W. Cary St. in Richmond from Cary Donlon LLC for $1.45 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
- Rockfish Properties II LLC purchased 2,894 square feet at 517 and 519 N. 21st St. in Richmond from 517 N 21st LLC for $970,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Spence Pest Control Co. renewed its lease of 1,344 square feet of industrial space at 11600 Grove Park Court in Chesterfield.
- The NEFCO Corp. leased 83,217 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange at Northlake, Building C, 11800-11890 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- 7-Eleven Inc. land-leased 64,186 square feet at Kenway Avenue and Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- Groomer’s Mall renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet of office space at 1701 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Hometown Sales and Leasing leased 5,828 square feet of retail space at Ashland Hanover Shopping Center, 203-529 Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- KidsPeace Inc. renewed its lease of 3,700 square feet of office space at 7631 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Comfort Systems Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- West End Printing Co. leased 55,957 square feet of office/warehouse at 4300 Carolina Ave. in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Virginia Agribusiness Council leased 1,509 square feet at 9323 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Tulips Periodontics & Dental Implants leased 1,698 square feet at 5921 Harbour Lane in Chesterfield.
- ProSource Professional Cleaning Services leased 1,426 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Allstate Insurance Co. leased 1,450 square feet at 6800 Paragon Place in Henrico.
- NEFCO Corp. leased 83,217 square feet at 11800 N. Lakeridge Parkway, Building C, in Hanover.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- It’s Chic Again renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1225 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Winslow & McCurry renewed its lease of 3,121 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1324 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Jamil Rasheed renewed 2,000 square feet at 4346 S. Laburnum Park Ave. in Henrico.