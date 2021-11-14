Commercial real estate highlights: Washington-based development firm pays $1.735 million for land to develop into a 173-unit apartment complex in South Richmond

SALES
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Capital City Real Estate, a Washington, D.C.-based development firm, purchased land at 15 W. 7th St. in Richmond from Pareto LLC $1.735 million. Plans call for developing the property into the Commodore apartments, a 173-unit complex, which is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter. Garrison Gore, Charles Wentworth, Hank Hankins and Victoria Pickett represented the buyer.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- M&H Sommerville LLC purchased a 8,700-square-foot building at 14308-14316 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield from Sommerville Real Estate Holdings LLC. for $2.7 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- Lavram LLC purchased 101 Heaths Way Road in Chesterfield from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $1.6 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- Aragon Group LLC purchased 4,826 square feet at 5420 Distributor Drive in Richmond from Purser Family LLC for $330,000. Tucker Dowdy and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Waukeshaw Development purchased a 255,000-square-foot building at 600 W. Wythe St. in Petersburg from Battiston Realty LLC for $3 million. Susan Jones represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Timothy J Taylor purchased a 1,621-square-foot duplex at 1628 Nottoway Ave. in Richmond from David C. Manley for 377,000. Isaac Weintz represented the purchaser.
- Quest Office LLC purchased a 2,204-square-foot mixed-use property at 105 N. 17th St. in Richmond from Shokorops LLC for $395,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- Sunrise Hopewell LLC purchased a 7,933-square-foot mixed-use property at 320-325 N. 25th St. in Richmond from Kalbaugh & Cox LLC for $1.775 million. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Ariya Chiropractic Group Inc. leased 1,725 square feet of retail space at Post Office Square, 5600-5614 Patterson Ave., in Richmond.
- Law Office of Paul C. Galanides PC renewed its lease of 1,552 square feet of office space at 1561 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Zen Cafe leased 1,211 square feet of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Mr. Handyman of Richmond renewed 1,131 square feet at 4180 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Red Maverick Media leased 1,680 square feet at 8501 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Jobeka Health Care Services LLC leased 811 square feet at 1106-1108 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- London Burke leased 1,400 square feet at 304 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Virginia Insurance Services Inc. leased 1,900 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Taghavi Immigration Law renewed 1,656 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Pleasant Pest Control & Sanitation leased 2,315 square feet at 8151 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Dunkin’ Donuts leased 2,158 square feet of retail space in the Sycamore Square Shopping Center, 1366 Sycamore Square, in Chesterfield.
- ProBros Plumbing Svcs LLC leased 1,610 square feet of office space at 1210 Sycamore Square Drive, Suite 201, in Petersburg.
- Kung Fu Tea leased 1,400 square feet of retail space in the Short Pump Corner Shopping Center, 11577 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Metro Treatment of Virginia LLC leased 0.798 acres for a ground lease at 3101 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- La’Walta’s Hair Designs LLC leased 800 square feet of office condo space at 400A Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Global Executive Staffing LLC leased 1,100 square feet of office space at 400A Southlake Blvd., Unit A2, in Chesterfield.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
