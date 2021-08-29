 Skip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights:
Commercial Notes

LEASES

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Roman Health Pharmacy leased 15,258 square feet at 8801 Park Central Drive in Henrico.
  • Riverstone Inc. leased 2,640 square feet at 4480 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Holland & Knight leased 5,830 square feet at 200 S. 10th St. in Richmond.
  • Genworth North America Corp. subleased 88,000 square feet at 6603 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Progressive Design renewed its lease of 16,430 square feet of office space at Commonwealth Centre I, 5309 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, in Chesterfield.
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 10,099 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
  • Maple Street Biscuit Co. leased 3,395 square feet of retail space at Promenade Shops, 11629 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • Leslie’s Poolmart Inc. renewed its lease of 3,195 square feet of retail space at 7601 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Bar3 LLC, doing business as Beauty Awakened, leased 3,103 square feet at 1300 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.
  • 40 Wellness LLC, doing business as Hand & Stone, leased 590 square feet at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
  • Sleeping Dog Ltd. leased 8,100 square feet at 1329 E. Cary St. in Richmond.

    S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

    • The Mental Place leased 1,339 square feet of retail space at 4613 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
    • Demeter OG Hydroponics leased 1,000 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1253 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
