Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- EnVogue extended its lease of 1,117 square feet at 2745 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
- B&B Alterations extended its lease of 1,117 square feet 2749 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
- High Maintenance LLC leased 800 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 115, in Henrico.
- Rachael Dommert leased 894 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive., Suite 110, in Chesterfield.
******
One South Commercial reports the following leases:
- DecisionPoint Inc. leased 140 square feet of office space at 11535 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Mahoney Family Enterprises leased 163 square feet of office space at 11535 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Orski leased 110 square feet of office space at 11535 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Justice Karate American Shotokan LLC renewed 3,850 square feet at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Mr. Handyman of Richmond renewed 1,131 square feet at 4196-B Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Capital One leased 10,542 square feet at 1564 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Tobacco Hut & Vape Village Inc. leased 1,300 square feet of retail space at Patriot’s Corner Shopping Center, 9280 Chamberlayne Road, in Hanover.
- Stanley Martin Homes leased 5,275 square feet of office space at 4701 Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
- Tidewater Gutter Services LLC leased 2,960 square feet of industrial space at 4811 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.
- AdaptHealth renewed its lease of 2,560 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
- Fire & Chicken leased 2,090 square feet of retail space at Ashland-Hanover Shopping Center in Ashland.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Annam Foods LLC leased 7,100 square feet of warehouse space at 11152 S. Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- Mero Holdings LLC leased 5,400 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11311 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Home Is Where The Heart Is Corp. leased 1,148 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
- United Church leased 2,928 square feet at 11201 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. leased 3,727 square feet at 6800 Paragon Place in Henrico.
- Angeldeer Ministries leased 3,282 square feet at 12201 Gayton Road in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Bee Charmed LLP leased 6,000 square feet at Harbour Pointe Village Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- SHIV PRIT Inc., doing business as Shital’s Kitchen, leased 1,143 square feet at Stonebridge Shopping Center, 101 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Fshami Properties Inc. purchased the 2,640-square-foot building on 0.34 acres at 7522 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Tanisha L. Brown and Carl H. Brown Jr. for $370,000 as an expansion opportunity to the Don’t Look Back Taco restaurant. Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser, and Amy Broderick and Baker Lynn represented the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- CWR Property LLC purchased 23.41 acres at 1600 Ashton Park Drive in the Ashton Creek Business Center in Chesterfield from Carrie E. Coyner, successor trustee, for $750,000. Colton Konvicka and David Williams represented the seller.
- Austin Woods Apartments LLC purchased 13 acres at 6767 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from Austin Woods Development Co. for $4.025 million. Sam Worley, Craige Pelouze and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Mihrab Properties LLC bought a 5,400-square-foot office/retail building at 35 E. Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Venable Corp. for $280,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Lamont Bagby purchased 212 E. Clay St. Unit 1B in Richmond for $200,000 from Anil Rathore and Tejbir Dhillon. Coleman Stewart represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Brady Enterprises No. 2 LLC purchased two duplexes at 119 W. 12th St. and 1112 Porter St. in Richmond from Porter Apartments for $970,000. Justin Sledd represented the buyer.
- West Franklin LLC purchased six units at 3215 W. Franklin St. in Richmond from Deepwater LLC and Nowlan Properties LLC for $1.025 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the buyer.