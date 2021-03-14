 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
for Commercial Notes
Creatas

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Quickway Japanese Hibachi leased 1,247 square feet at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Grid2020 Inc. renewed 3,468 square feet at 7405 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. renewed 1,766 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • MAYEday Fitness LLC leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 217 Arcadia St. in Richmond.
  • Mattress By Appointment renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet of retail space at Pinehill Plaza, 3333 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
  • Mathnasium renewed its lease of 1,581 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
  • Art Period LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
  • Carter Printing Co. leased 14,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dabney Center at 4100 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
  • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 5,770 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange in Richmond.
  • Foot Locker Retail Inc. leased 4,640 square feet of retail space at 1510 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Purefy Inc. renewed its lease of 1,855 square feet of office space at The Bookbindery Building, 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Environmental Quality Resources LLC renewed its lease of 32,670 square feet of industrial space at 11131 Progress Road in Hanover.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Nicholas Levandowsky leased 1,250 square feet at 3112 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Sabrina Branch Griffin leased 815 square feet at 5935 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.
  • Techno Marketing Inc. leased 1,197 square feet at 2800 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Ricky Tillman leased 1,638 square feet at 5412 Glenside Drive in Henrico.
  • LA Polvora leased 1,920 square feet at 412 England St. in Hanover.

******

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Jackson Patent Group leased 768 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts leased 2,000 square feet at 10392 Washington Highway in Hanover.
  • The London Company leased 20,609 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
  • Service Express leased 1,978 square feet at 5637 Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.
  • Caprin Asset Management leased 5,228 square feet at 1802 Bayberry Court in Henrico.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Tim Avgeros, doing business as First Class Contracting, leased 2,000 square feet at 5321 Distributor Drive in Richmond.
  • Tesla leased 19,500 square feet of space at 300 Stockton St. in Richmond.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Skyline LLC, doing business as Skyline Massage, renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet at Pocono Green Shopping Center, 10443 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
  • NSA Acquisition Inc., doing business as North State Acceptance, renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet at Pocono Green Shopping Center, 10437 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:

  • Family Focus leased 2,659 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
  • HABA Hair Art Assurance LLC leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 2752-B Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • River City Psych PLLC leased 495 square feet at 513 Forest Ave. Suite 201 in Henrico.
  • Leo’s Coney Island VA LLC leased 5,175 square feet at 8700 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • W. Shields Jett and
  • Norman A. Long renewed their lease of 658 square feet at 513 Forest Ave. Suite 207 in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • PGP River Forest, based in Raleigh, N.C., bought the 30,720-square-foot The Shoppes at River Forest along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from the Bogese Cos. for $6 million. The transaction was completed by Catharine Spangler, Pete Waldbauer and Nicki Jassy.
  • Green Clean Holdings LLC, which operates Green Clean Express Auto Wash, acquired 1 acre at 4810 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from The Patrick Group L. for $925,000 to be used for the immediate development of a Green Clean Express location. Alex T. Wotring represented the purchaser.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Scott Iwashyna purchased a 7,650-square-foot office condo at 2610-B Gaskins Road in Henrico from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $1,874,250. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
  • Spider Property Trust purchased a 3,814-square-foot building at 4904 W. Clay St. in Henrico from R. Craig and Linda C. Peyton for $580,000. Eric Hammond represented the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Mountain Movers Ministry acquired an 8,942-square-foot retail/office building at 3300 Old Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from The Westhampton Group LLC for $1.175 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
  • DAB Building LLC bought an 8,750-square-foot office/warehouse building at 13541 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield from Eastbound LLC for $835,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • Green Clean Holdings LLC, which operates Green Clean Express Auto Wash, acquired 1 acre at 4810 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from The Patrick Group L. for $925,000 to be used for the immediate development of a Green Clean Express location. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.

******

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • Mountain Movers Ministry acquired an 8,942-square-foot retail/office building at 3300 Old Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from The Westhampton Group LLC for $1.175 million. Gray Bryant represented the buyer.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News