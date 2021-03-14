Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Quickway Japanese Hibachi leased 1,247 square feet at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Grid2020 Inc. renewed 3,468 square feet at 7405 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. renewed 1,766 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- MAYEday Fitness LLC leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 217 Arcadia St. in Richmond.
- Mattress By Appointment renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet of retail space at Pinehill Plaza, 3333 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Mathnasium renewed its lease of 1,581 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Art Period LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- Carter Printing Co. leased 14,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dabney Center at 4100 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 5,770 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange in Richmond.
- Foot Locker Retail Inc. leased 4,640 square feet of retail space at 1510 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Purefy Inc. renewed its lease of 1,855 square feet of office space at The Bookbindery Building, 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Environmental Quality Resources LLC renewed its lease of 32,670 square feet of industrial space at 11131 Progress Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Nicholas Levandowsky leased 1,250 square feet at 3112 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Sabrina Branch Griffin leased 815 square feet at 5935 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.
- Techno Marketing Inc. leased 1,197 square feet at 2800 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Ricky Tillman leased 1,638 square feet at 5412 Glenside Drive in Henrico.
- LA Polvora leased 1,920 square feet at 412 England St. in Hanover.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Jackson Patent Group leased 768 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Dunkin’ Donuts leased 2,000 square feet at 10392 Washington Highway in Hanover.
- The London Company leased 20,609 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Service Express leased 1,978 square feet at 5637 Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.
- Caprin Asset Management leased 5,228 square feet at 1802 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Tim Avgeros, doing business as First Class Contracting, leased 2,000 square feet at 5321 Distributor Drive in Richmond.
- Tesla leased 19,500 square feet of space at 300 Stockton St. in Richmond.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Skyline LLC, doing business as Skyline Massage, renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet at Pocono Green Shopping Center, 10443 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- NSA Acquisition Inc., doing business as North State Acceptance, renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet at Pocono Green Shopping Center, 10437 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Family Focus leased 2,659 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- HABA Hair Art Assurance LLC leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 2752-B Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- River City Psych PLLC leased 495 square feet at 513 Forest Ave. Suite 201 in Henrico.
- Leo’s Coney Island VA LLC leased 5,175 square feet at 8700 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- W. Shields Jett and
- Norman A. Long renewed their lease of 658 square feet at 513 Forest Ave. Suite 207 in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- PGP River Forest, based in Raleigh, N.C., bought the 30,720-square-foot The Shoppes at River Forest along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from the Bogese Cos. for $6 million. The transaction was completed by Catharine Spangler, Pete Waldbauer and Nicki Jassy.
- Green Clean Holdings LLC, which operates Green Clean Express Auto Wash, acquired 1 acre at 4810 Nine Mile Road in Henrico from The Patrick Group L. for $925,000 to be used for the immediate development of a Green Clean Express location. Alex T. Wotring represented the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Scott Iwashyna purchased a 7,650-square-foot office condo at 2610-B Gaskins Road in Henrico from Railey Hill Associates LLC for $1,874,250. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- Spider Property Trust purchased a 3,814-square-foot building at 4904 W. Clay St. in Henrico from R. Craig and Linda C. Peyton for $580,000. Eric Hammond represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Mountain Movers Ministry acquired an 8,942-square-foot retail/office building at 3300 Old Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from The Westhampton Group LLC for $1.175 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
- DAB Building LLC bought an 8,750-square-foot office/warehouse building at 13541 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield from Eastbound LLC for $835,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
