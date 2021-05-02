Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Bon Secours Richmond Health System renewed 19,100 square feet at 6900 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Any Lab Test Now leased 1,459 square feet at 14624 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield.
- St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC expanded and renewed 22,557 square feet at 1501 Maple Ave. in Richmond.
- ncgCARE Inc. renewed 3,489 square feet at 5540 Falmouth St. in Richmond.
- ARCO DB Companies Inc. leased 4,348 square feet at 3440-3446 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- South Creek Vape & Tobacco leased 1,400 square feet at 1800 South Creek Drive in Powhatan.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Circle Graphics Inc. renewed its lease of 7,520 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1615 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
- Sorvino LLC renewed its lease of 5,044 square feet of office space at 4106 W. Clay St. in Henrico.
- G-ES LLC leased 4,800 square feet of office space at 12730 Spectrim Lane in Chesterfield.
- Direct Security Solutions LLC leased 4,655 square feet of office space at 2421 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
- Past Chapters leased 3,840 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-35 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Matt Bitsko PC expanded to a total of 2,051 square feet of office space at the Tuckahoe Building, 8921 Three Chopt Road, in Henrico.
- Brown House Candle Company LLC leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Harbourside Centre, 6151 Harbourside Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Weyerhaeuser Co. renewed its lease of 72,399 square feet of industrial space at 4200-4222 Sarellen Road in Henrico.
- Essex Bank renewed its lease of 25,375 square feet of office space at Deep Run III at 9954 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- MASA Corp. subleased 19,019 square feet of industrial space at 5401 Eubank Road in Henrico.
- Hobbytown leased 12,376 square feet of retail space at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Pinkys leased 3,700 square feet of retail space at 3031 Norfolk St. in Scott’s Addition in Richmond.
- Green Leaf Medical of Virginia LLC leased 3,444 square feet of retail space at 11190 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Collector’s Heaven renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 6112-A Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Jus Grab Bar and Grill LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-24 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Henrico.
- Gearhead Camera Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 6010 N. Crestwood Ave. in Henrico.
- The Jenkins Real Estate Group LLC leased 2,445 square feet of office space at 9200 Center Oak Court in Hanover.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes leased 2,130 square feet of retail space at The Corner at Short Pump at West Broad Street and Lauderdale Drive in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Hurricane Fence Co. leased 1,896 square feet office/warehouse at 1108 Dinneen St. in Richmond.
- Eberle 5 LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Elements of Serenity LLC, doing business as Centering Elements, leased 1,568 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
- 1 A LifeSafer Distribution Inc. leased 2,194 square feet at 2600 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. renewed its lease and expanded into 6,353 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- TDI LLC renewed its lease of 4,329 square feet at 3701 Saunders Ave. in Richmond.
- Custom Engraving & Signs renewed its lease of 2,355 square feet at 8427 Glazebrook Ave. in Henrico.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Stemcellife LLC renewed its lease of 1,068 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 101, in Richmond.
- C&S Consultants, doing business as Barcode Etc., renewed its lease of 746 square feet at 4621 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Adana Investments LLC purchased 25.927 acres at 8501 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from Virginia Tech Foundation Inc. for $60,000. Chris Jenkins and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
- Cebelle Holdings Corp. purchased 5.54 acres at 10985 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from Leadbetter Property & Development Inc. for $888,000. David Williams represented the purchaser.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Project 421 LLC purchased a 1,778-square-foot retail space at 419-421 Brook Road in Richmond from the estate of Arlington R. Banks for $95,000. Lory Markham represented the purchaser.
- AECJ Investments-1 LLC purchased 3,178 square feet of space (one commercial and two apartments) at 2900 Q St. in Richmond from Q Street LLC for $550,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.