Commercial real estate highlights

Here’s a look at recent commercial leases and sales in the Richmond region, as reported by the real estate brokerages.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Kultivate Wellness leased 1,549 square feet at 12121 W. Broad St., Building C, in Henrico.
- XPO Logistics Inc. renewed 87,769 square feet at 2901 Bells Road in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- New Growth Behavioral Health subleased 1,255 square feet of office space at 8639 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- Tobacco Land & Vape leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at the Shops at Stratford Hills, 7101 Forest Ave., in Richmond.
- Byrne Legal Group leased 4,219 square feet of office space at Clay Suites, 3117 W. Clay St., in Richmond.
- West Cary Associates LLC leased 1,652 square feet of office space at 1509 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Kinetic Stills LLC leased 677 square feet at 1321½ E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Consumer Safety Technology LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following lease:
- Johnson Controls Fire Protection leased 21,482 square feet at 855 Magellan Parkway in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Sunday Service Soul Foods LLC leased 6,500 square feet at Laburnum Park Shopping Center, 4344 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
- Chef David Dunlap LLC leased 2,520 square feet at Courthouse Crossing, 11501 Busy St., in Chesterfield.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- 1601 Overbrook Apartments LLC purchased a 61,000-square-foot building on 3.525 acres at 1601 Overbrook Road in Richmond from Hermitage Investment Group LLC for $4.2 million. Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the seller, and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- IGO Properties LLC bought a 50,880-square-foot office/warehouse facility at 5851 Quality Way in Prince George County from 5851 Quality Way LLC for $2.35 million. Richard Porter represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Behavioral Health Services of VA Corp. purchased the 34,765-square-foot property at 1701 E. Parham Road in Henrico from B&T Rental LLC for $3.2 million. Jimmy Martin and Wood Thornton handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Gerrard Lett purchased a 4,000-square-foot property at 3001 W. Cary St. and 100, 102 and 104 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond from Kalafatis Properties for $1.05 million. Tony Rolando represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Idlewood Fan RVA LLC purchased a 24-unit apartment building at 2700 Idlewood Ave. in Richmond from 2700 Idlewood LLC for $3.35 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Hayden Enterprises LLC acquired the 18,364-square-foot building at 9204 Center Oak Court, Units 1, 2 and 3, in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
******
Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:
- Sweet Life LLC, doing business as Dairy Queen, purchased 1.22 acres on Midlothian Turnpike at Charter Colony Shopping Center in Chesterfield from Edens Realty Inc. for $850,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
