 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
for Commercial Notes
Creatas

Here’s a look at recent commercial leases and sales in the Richmond region, as reported by the real estate brokerages.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Kultivate Wellness leased 1,549 square feet at 12121 W. Broad St., Building C, in Henrico.
  • XPO Logistics Inc. renewed 87,769 square feet at 2901 Bells Road in Richmond.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • New Growth Behavioral Health subleased 1,255 square feet of office space at 8639 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
  • Tobacco Land & Vape leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at the Shops at Stratford Hills, 7101 Forest Ave., in Richmond.
  • Byrne Legal Group leased 4,219 square feet of office space at Clay Suites, 3117 W. Clay St., in Richmond.
  • West Cary Associates LLC leased 1,652 square feet of office space at 1509 W. Cary St. in Richmond.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Kinetic Stills LLC leased 677 square feet at 1321½ E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Consumer Safety Technology LLC leased 1,800 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.

******

CBRE reports the following lease:

  • Johnson Controls Fire Protection leased 21,482 square feet at 855 Magellan Parkway in Henrico.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Sunday Service Soul Foods LLC leased 6,500 square feet at Laburnum Park Shopping Center, 4344 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
  • Chef David Dunlap LLC leased 2,520 square feet at Courthouse Crossing, 11501 Busy St., in Chesterfield.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • 1601 Overbrook Apartments LLC purchased a 61,000-square-foot building on 3.525 acres at 1601 Overbrook Road in Richmond from Hermitage Investment Group LLC for $4.2 million. Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the seller, and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • IGO Properties LLC bought a 50,880-square-foot office/warehouse facility at 5851 Quality Way in Prince George County from 5851 Quality Way LLC for $2.35 million. Richard Porter represented the seller.

******

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • Behavioral Health Services of VA Corp. purchased the 34,765-square-foot property at 1701 E. Parham Road in Henrico from B&T Rental LLC for $3.2 million. Jimmy Martin and Wood Thornton handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Gerrard Lett purchased a 4,000-square-foot property at 3001 W. Cary St. and 100, 102 and 104 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond from Kalafatis Properties for $1.05 million. Tony Rolando represented the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Idlewood Fan RVA LLC purchased a 24-unit apartment building at 2700 Idlewood Ave. in Richmond from 2700 Idlewood LLC for $3.35 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • Hayden Enterprises LLC acquired the 18,364-square-foot building at 9204 Center Oak Court, Units 1, 2 and 3, in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.

******

Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Sweet Life LLC, doing business as Dairy Queen, purchased 1.22 acres on Midlothian Turnpike at Charter Colony Shopping Center in Chesterfield from Edens Realty Inc. for $850,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

Idlewood Fan RVA LLC purchased a 24-unit apartment building at 2700 Idlewood Ave. in Richmond from 2700 Idlewood LLC for $3.35 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News